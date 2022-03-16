VIP Ribbon-Cutting Reception Unveils Centennial Exhibit of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County 

Karen Tedesco, Major James Hall, Virginia Savietto_ Administrative Assist to Mayor Weiss, John Inglis_President of PB Kiwin

Salvation Army Exhibits 100-Year History at Historical Society of Palm Beach County

Boca Raton, FL – A Centennial Exhibit of historical documents, memorabilia and photos that showcase the 100-year history of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County was formally unveiled on March 10, 2022, at the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. The Ribbon-Cutting was performed by Area Commanders Majors James and Leisa Hall, Lieutenant Colonel Dawn Luyk, Virginia Savietto, Administrative Assistant to Vice Mayor Gregg K. Weiss, and John Inglis, President of the Kiwanis Chapter of Palm Beach County. Following the reception, a stimulating presentation concerning the history of the World War I “Doughnut Girls” of The Salvation Army, including displays of photos, military utensils, and uniforms was offered by Lieutenant Colonel Luyk.

The Centennial Exhibit is one of many programs and events that the Area Command of the Salvation Army has scheduled to help celebrate its 100th anniversary of charitable service in Palm Beach County. The Exhibit is based on The Salvation Army’s Five Core Values, and was curated by Dr. Marion Smith, Coordinator of Exhibits at the Greenwood Museum and Railroad Historical Center in Greenwood, South Carolina.

The Salvation Army is one of the most significant global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities worldwide. The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County has helped countless individuals and families overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services since 1922.

The Historical Society of Palm Beach County is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to collect, preserve, and share the history of Palm Beach County. Through its extensive archives, the Society maintains an active research facility and documents the people and events that have shaped Palm Beach County. In addition, the multiple educational programs, and initiatives of the Society in schools and communities are of primary importance to our vision of building an understanding and appreciation of local history in our children.

The Centennial Exhibit will be available for viewing until April 25, 2022. The Historical Society of Palm Beach County is open to the public on Monday-Saturdays (10:00 AM – 4 PM).

To schedule a group viewing of the Centennial Exhibit, please get in touch with Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications for The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, at (561) 686-3530. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.

Website: https://salvationarmyflorida.org/westpalmbeach

About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County – The Salvation Army (established in 1865) has been serving Palm Beach County since 1922 as an evangelical part of the universal Christian church, supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 100 years.