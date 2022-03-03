The MODS Culinary Celebration is back!  Friday, March 11, 2022

Broward County’s Premier Wine & Culinary event returns!

By Kenny Spahn

Get ready, fellow Foodies – the MODS Celebration is almost here! “The 25th Annual Museum of Discovery and Science / Bank of America Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration,” to be exact, which takes place Friday, March 11. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the beloved Foodie fantasy has returned, bigger and better than ever, to celebrate its 25th anniversary! The big bash takes place at The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS), withall proceeds going to the Museum.

Now celebrating its 25th year, the MODS Celebration is a perennial fan favorite, and has become one south Florida’s favorite, best, and longest running culinary events. Don’t miss this amazing chance to sip, savor, and socialize amongst 1,500-or-so like-minded partygoers, amidst the fun and wonders of the MODS, while enjoying unlimited samplings from dozens of South Florida’s top eateries. This year’s lineup includes returning favorites and newcomers alike, including: Bahia Mar, Bang Energy, Barbados Tourism Authority, Boatyard, Bo’s Gastro Pub, CLASS Soiree Steakhouse, Crepemaker, Culinary Republic, Fare to Remember, Funky Buddha, Healthy Xpress, John Knox Village, Lobster Bar Sea Grille, Morea, Noodle Station, Nikki’s Foods, Oceanic, Sistrunk Marketplace and Food Hall, Susie’s Scrumptious Sweets, Ten Palms Restaurant at Gulfstream Park, Toro Latin Kitchen & Tequila Library, Wild Thyme, YOLO, Zona Fresca, and more!

Tuna Tacos for all

Luscious Desserts

And to accompany all this fine fare, enjoy endless samplings of fine wines, along with plenty of craft beers and select spirits (thanks to sponsor Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits), including American Icon Brewery, C. Mondavi, Caymus, Constellation Brands, Copper Cane, Eleven Vodka, Enovation Brands, Fifth Generation, Foley Family Wines, Funky Buddha, FXMUSA, Pali Wine, Palm Bay International, Prestige Wine Imports, PRUSA, Rock N Roll Tequila, Rodney Strong, Royal Wine Company, Shady Distillery, Shaw Ross, Ste Michelle, TAS, Tequila 512, and Tito’s Vodka​, plus a few more surprises.

The Action from above

Also on tap for the evening: Live entertainment, a Silent Auction with fantastic prize packages, and the ever-popular After Party (9:00 – 10:00 pm) in the MODS Atrium, where the food & drink continue, the music (and the guests!) get livelier, and partygoers dance off the calories under the stars. VIP ticket holders receive one hour earlier admittance, plus exclusive access to the VIP Lounge.

MODS Atrium – home of the famous After Party!

The MODS Celebration is unquestionably one of the best culinary celebrations all year. But what makes the MODS really special is not just the great food and drink – it’s also the most fun event to attend! That’s because it happens within the awesome environs of the Museum of Discovery and Science — so in between bites and sips you can roam around and explore, marvel at the awesome displays and live animals, explore the outdoor Science Park, and challenge your skills at some state-of-the-art interactive games (particularly fun after a few dozen wine samplings!) – And maybe even learn a few things!

So mark your calendars for March 11 – and see you at the MODS!

The 25th Annual Bank of America Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration takes place Friday, March 11, 2022 from 6:30 pm (or 5:30 for Platinum Experience ticketholders) through 9:00 pm at The Museum of Discovery and Science; and continues with the After Party until 10:00 p.m. in the MODS Atrium. The Museum is located at 401 SW Second Street in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

COVID-19 protocols, including vaccination documentation or negative PCR test results from within 72 hours, will be in place for all attendees. Additional safety measures and specifics will be sent directly to ticket holders. Please visit modsevents.org for full information.

Tickets are $150 for the Grand Tasting, or $300 for the Platinum Experience (limited availability), which includes one-hour early access to the Grand Tasting, plus exclusive access to Platinum Lounge. Ticket prices are all-inclusive, with unlimited samplings of all the food and drink offerings, plus entry to the exclusive After Party. Parties of 10 or more can receive a reduced group rate.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.modsevents.org or call (954) 467-MODS (6637).

For sponsorship opportunities contact Hillary Wallace at (954) 713-0918 or [email protected].

About The Museum Of Discovery And Science

The MODS provides experiential pathways to lifelong learning in science through a constantly changing array of exhibits, programs and films, including the exclusive IMAX® theatre. Founded in 1976 as The Discovery Center, the nonprofit facility serves approximately 400,000 visitors annually. The Museum is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, with extended IMAX® hours on most evenings.

For more information about the MODS, call (954) 467- MODS (6637), or visit: www.mods.org

About the Author

Kenny Spahn is a renowned food critic, culinary columnist, and restaurant authority, and has published over 800 culinary articles. Mr. Spahn also heads up Restaurant Placement Group, an exclusive recruiting, placement, and consulting firm for the restaurant and hospitality industry. For more information, visit: www.RestaurantPlacement.com.

