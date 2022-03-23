The Cleveland Orchestra Returns to Florida 

Cleveland Orchestra

For three weeks in 2022-23 season at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

Boca Raton, FL — The Cleveland Orchestra announces details of the 16th year of its Miami residency in partnership with the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. Spanning three weeks during the 2022-23 season, it includes concerts at the Arsht Center on January 20 and 21, and January 27 and 28, 2023 with Music Director Franz Welser-Möst and performances on November 4 and 5, 2022 with conductor Michael Tilson Thomas. The residency also includes education initiatives and community programming for Miami-Dade County School students.



All concerts at the Adrienne Arsht Center take place at the John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall. The Adrienne Arsht Center has been the presenting partner of the Orchestra’s Miami concerts since the annual residency began in 2007. Details of the Arsht Center performances and programs are included below.



Franz Welser-Möst will lead four performances at the Arsht Center over two weekends in January 2023. The first weekend’s program features symphonic masterworks Schubert’s Symphony No. 8 (“Unfinished”) and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 (“Pathétique”). The second weekend’s concerts feature Tchaikovsky’s violin concerto with Lisa Batiashvili, Respighi’s Roman Festivals, and the Miami premiere of Bernd Richard Deutsch’s Intensity (which was co-commissioned by The Cleveland Orchestra).



Michael Tilson Thomas will lead performances at the Arsht Center on November 4 and 5 featuring New World Symphony Fellows performing with the Orchestra. The program will include Varèse’s Arcana, Debussy’s Fantaisie for Piano and Orchestra with George Li, and Ravel’s Suite No. 2 from Daphnis and Chloé.



New World Symphony Partnership

The Cleveland Orchestra and New World Symphony (America’s Orchestra Academy based in Miami Beach), will begin with the 2022-23 season a partnership that includes side-by-side concerts at the Arsht Center (November 4 and 5), chamber music performances, collaboration on digital content, as well as professional development and mentoring activities. The New World Symphony and The Cleveland Orchestra have had a long and productive partnership. In addition to the nine New World Symphony alumni who are current members of The Cleveland Orchestra, musicians of The Cleveland Orchestra are prominent in New World Symphony’s coaching roster each year, and the connection between the two institutions is stronger than ever. This collaboration aspires to create a meaningful and substantial impact for the Miami community and the larger orchestral field.



“The Cleveland Orchestra’s commitment to the vibrant Miami community remains strong after more than 15 years, and we could not be more pleased to be adding back a third week of activities starting in 2022-23,” said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra. “We are very fortunate to have the Arsht Center as a valued and supportive partner for our performances in the superb Knight Concert Hall. The new collaboration with the New World Symphony, America’s Orchestral Academy, will add another dimension to the residency as we will build on what is already a strong relationship between our two institutions. We’re grateful for our deeply loyal patrons in Miami and in Florida who make this residency possible. We look forward in the coming years to deepening our impact and further developing audiences in this great cultural capital through our concerts, education programs, and partnerships with local institutions.”

Praise for The Cleveland Orchestra under the artistic leadership of Welser-Möst has come from The New York Times, which called the ensemble “American’s most brilliant orchestra” and “one of the finest ensembles in the country (if not the world).” The Wall Street Journal stated that the Orchestra is “magnificent;” and The Los Angeles Times deemed the Orchestra“spectacular.”



Subscription and Ticket Information

Three-concert packages will be available starting in April 2022 through the Arsht Center ticket office. Packages start at just $108; a savings of 15% over individual ticket prices. Individual tickets to these three concerts will go on sale in early September 2022. To purchase concert packages, contact the Arsht Center Box Office at 305-949-6722, 877-949-6722, or visit clevelandorchestramiami.com.

Programs, artists, ticket prices, dates, and times are subject to change. For up-to-date information visit arshtcenter.org/Tickets/Subscriptions/classical/Cleveland-Orchestra-Miami-2022-2023-Landing/.



Education Concerts and Community Activities

For the 15th year the Orchestra, in partnership with the Arsht Center, will present education concerts at the Arsht Center for students in the Miami-Dade County Public School District (MDCPSD) at Knight Concert Hall on Wednesday November 2 and Thursday November 3, each at 10:00 a.m. These dynamic and engaging concerts introduce students to live orchestral music — a first-time experience for most. Orchestra musicians will also participate in coachings with high school students at MDCPSD’s Coral Reef High School and with other Miami musical youth programs. During the pandemic, the Orchestra’s virtual education programs reached nearly 6,000 Miami area students. Additional details of 2022-23 activities and programs will be announced later in 2022.



Under 18s Free

Under 18s Free continues for Cleveland Orchestra concerts in Miami at the Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall on November 4 and 5 , and January 20, 21, 27, and 28 . The Orchestra’s signature and innovative program developed in Northeast Ohio and offered in Miami starting in 2013, Under 18s Free continues to develop young audiences by making attending Orchestra concerts affordable for families — offering free tickets to young people, 17 and under.



With Gratitude

The Cleveland Orchestra in Miami extends sincere gratitude to The Dr. M. Lee Pearce Foundation, Inc., The Batchelor Foundation, Inc., and The Kirk Foundation for their leadership support of our Florida Residency.



We also recognize the support and collaboration of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor, the Board of County Commissioners, and the Miami-Dade County Public School District.



We share our gratitude to the entire family of donors and patrons in Florida, whose generosity brings our concerts and educational programs to life.

About The Cleveland Orchestra Miami

The Cleveland Orchestra’s Miami residency was launched in partnership with the Adrienne Arsht Center in January 2007 during the Center’s inaugural season. Over the course of 15 seasons, The Cleveland Orchestra has served the Miami-Dade community with an array of musical presentations, including a series of subscription concerts, education programs, and community engagement activities. Since 2007, The Cleveland Orchestra has presented free daytime concerts and education programs to nearly 56,000 Miami-Dade County Public School District students — engaging with them through performances, coaching, mentorship opportunities, and special music programs. The Cleveland Orchestra’s Miami residency is supported through the generosity of music lovers from across Florida who believe in the power of great orchestral music for adults and young people alike. Each season of The Cleveland Orchestra’s Miami concerts is presented in partnership with the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.



Under the leadership of Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, The Cleveland Orchestra has become one of the most sought-after performing ensembles in the world, setting standards of extraordinary artistic excellence, creative music-making, and community programming. The New York Times has declared it “the best in America,” “one of the finest ensembles in the country (if not the world),” and “America’s most understatedly amazing orchestra” for the group’s virtuosity, humility, self-confidence, elegance of sound, variety of color, and chamber-like musical cohesion.



Strong community support from across the ensemble’s home region is driving the Orchestra forward with renewed energy, increasing the number of young people attending concerts, and bringing fresh attention to the Orchestra’s legendary sound and committed programming — including programming that regularly juxtaposes older and newer musical works in standard concerts and festival settings, including annual opera presentations.

As The Cleveland Orchestra looks to the future, it strives to build community through music, removing barriers to participation, nurturing the next generation of musicians and audience members, and harnessing the life-changing power of music to make the world a better place. For more information, visit clevelandorchestra.com.



About the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

Set in the heart of downtown Miami, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is committed to welcoming and connecting ALL people to the arts, to the Arsht Center and to each other. Our stages are alive year-round with artists from around the world, innovative programming from our resident companies and local arts partners, free community events that reflect Miami’s unique identity and arts education experiences for thousands of Miami children each year.



Since opening in 2006, the Arsht Center, a 501C3 non-profit organization, has been recognized as a catalyst for billions of dollars in new development in the downtown area, a leader in programming that mirrors South Florida’s diversity, a host venue for historic events and Miami’s hub for arts education.



Each year, we serve more than 50,000 young learners and offer more than 100 culturally diverse and inclusive education programs — many enhanced by the Arsht Center’s relationship with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, local teaching artists and Miami-based arts organizations.



The Arsht Center is also a home stage for three resident companies — Florida Grand Opera, Miami City Ballet and New World Symphony — and a launch pad for local artists to make their mark on the international stage. Our 300+ events each year include the Center’s Signature Series of classical, jazz, Broadway, local theater and much more. We present a robust series of touring Broadway musicals direct from New York, the largest jazz series in South Florida, a major annual Flamenco Festival and an award-winning Miami-based theater program. In addition, our Family Fest, Free Gospel Sundays, CommuniTEA LGBTQ+ celebration and Heritage Fest are among dozens of free events that bring together people from all corners of our community. For more information, visit arshtcenter.org.



Program Information: The Cleveland Orchestra in Miami 2022-23 season Concerts

FRENCH IMPRESSIONS

Knight Concert Hall, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

Miami, Florida

Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.



The Cleveland Orchestra

New World Symphony Fellows

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

George Li, piano



Program to include:

VARÈSE Arcana

DEBUSSY Fantaisie for Piano and Orchestra

RAVEL Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Chloé

TCHAIKOVSKY’S PATHÉTIQUE

Knight Concert Hall, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

Miami, Florida

Friday, January 20, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

SCHUBERT Symphony No. 8 (“Unfinished”)

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 6 (“Pathétique”)

TCHAIKOVSKY’S VIOLIN CONCERTO

Knight Concert Hall, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

Miami, Florida

Friday, January 27, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductorLisa Batiashvili, violin



TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto in D Major

DEUTSCH Intensity (Miami Premiere)

RESPIGHI Roman Festivals