Sunscape™ is Proud to Announce its Grand Opening Celebration Event on March 17

St. Petersburg, Fla., – March 14, 2022 Sunscape Daytona Beach – an assisted living and memory care community – will be opening its doors for the first time on Thursday, March 17. The public is invited to celebrate the special occasion and to experience its amenities firsthand including a terrace designed for dining and entertainment, a bocce ball court, a movie theatre and multiple walking trails. The event will begin at 3 pm and is located at 551 North Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach, FL 32114.

Take part in the “Luck of the Irish” festivities, with traditional casino games for a chance to win prizes as well as helping raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. During all the fun and games, attendees will get to meet the team of seasoned healthcare experts while sampling a chef-prepared gourmet menu.

Volusia County Councilwoman Heather Post will be in attendance. The community will be managed by Solvere Living, a senior living and active adult management company.

Solvere Living’s Salus wellness philosophy will offer residents programs that encompass the four essential components of wellness including intellectual, social, physical and emotional. Valeo™, the wellness philosophy for memory care residents, is tailored around residents’ stories and relies on industry-leading training programs.

“We’re excited to celebrate the grand opening of Sunscape Daytona Beach,” said Kristin Ward, CEO of Solvere Living. “With over 24 percent of our population aged 65 and over, Volusia County has an acute need for retirement communities that provide a high level of care in a safe environment,” she continued.

Attendance is limited and reservations are required. Complimentary valet parking is available. RSVP today by filling out the form online or by calling (754) 312-6548.

About Solutions Advisors Group

Formed in 2009, Solutions Advisors Group is a group of companies providing comprehensive consulting and operations management expertise for the senior living and active adult sectors. With offices in St. Petersburg, Fla., and Richmond, Va., the three companies are:

• Solvere Living – senior living and active adult operations company offering third-party management services

• Solutions Advisors – marketing, creative and sales consulting agency

• SA Digital – full service digital marketing agency

Learn more at solutionsadvisorsgroup.com and on LinkedIn and Facebook.