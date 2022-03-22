Students Can Apply before April 25th for Rotary Club of Boca Raton Performing Arts Scholarship

Local Student Performers Can Apply For the Rotary Club of Boca Raton Performing Arts College Scholarship

The Rotary Club of Boca Raton is proud to continue its decades long support of young performers through its scholarships and the Future Stars Program. Again this year, the Club will award a one-year performing arts scholarship to a local student. Eligibility requirements are:

1) Distinction in the areas of service, academics and commitment to the performing arts;

2) Applicants must be either a resident of the greater Boca Raton area, OR have participated in the Future Stars Performing Arts Competition. Students living outside the greater Boca Raton area may apply if they have previously auditioned for Future Stars, including in a dance group number. Please indicate in the application what year(s) you participated in the Future Stars Program;

(3) Applicants must be entering a performing arts program at the college level;

4) Applicants must have financial need.

The one-year scholarship will be awarded in the successful applicant’s first year in college and will be at least $1,000, and up to $2,000.

We encourage eligible students to apply for the scholarship. Please direct any questions to the Rotary Future Stars email address, [email protected].

The scholarship application is online at:

https://rotaryclubbocaraton.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Boca-Raton-Rotary-Performing-Arts-2022-Scholarship-Application.pdf