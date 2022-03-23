Ribbon Cutting Event Welcomes UHealth to West Palm Beach

L to R: Mark McConn, M.D.; Susan Merola-McConn, M.D.; Michael Manolios, M.D.; David Rodin, M.D.; Andrew Dorizas, M.D.; Laurie Silvers; Dean Henri Ford, M.D., M.H.A.; Roy E. Weiss, M.D., Ph.D.

Boca Raton, FL – Dozens of guests joined physicians and leaders from UHealth – University of Miami Health System to officially inaugurate the health system’s new clinic, UHealth at Downtown West Palm Beach, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

The clinic provides specialty care in four key areas, cardiology, dermatology, neurology, and urology. Michael Manolios, M.D., provides cardiology services that include EKGs, echocardiograms, and stress tests in the clinic.

Patients can receive a number of dermatologic services, such as skin biopsies, wound care, minor surgeries, and cosmetic procedures from Andrew Dorizas, M.D., while David Rodin, M.D., a member of the Desai Sethi Urology Institute, is seeing both male and female patients for urologic conditions. In the clinic, he can treat incontinence and perform cystoscopies. Movement disorders specialist Kottil Rammohan, M.D., is seeing patients with neurological conditions. Drs. Manolios, Dorizas, and Rodin were all on hand to mingle with guests who toured the clinic.

Roy E. Weiss, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of ambulatory services for UHealth and chair of the Department of Medicine, welcomed attendees to the state-of-the-art facility. “Tonight, we proudly usher in a new era of medicine to this area, and this clinic is just the beginning,” Dr. Weiss said.

“We are proud to offer people in Palm Beach County the highest level of care with the expertise of our providers and the reassurance that they have access to personalized academic medicine from the University of Miami Health System.”

Laurie Silvers, chair of the UM Board of Trustees, followed suit, acknowledging the importance of academic medicine and UHealth to the WPB area. “We have an incredible facility with the most skilled hands available, something we didn’t have before in this area,” Silvers said. “This is such a step forward, and I am proud of UM for making it happen. These are wonderful tools to have, and with this facility, we are bringing unique resources to the community.”

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James spoke for the city as he welcomed UHealth and the clinic’s benefits to the county. “How great it is that individuals have access to life-saving medicine, with UM,” James said. “I am confident of the service the faculty will provide, and I’m sure we will be witnessing the latest in medical care right here in our downtown.”

Conveniently located in Downtown West Palm Beach, patients who work and live in the area can use valet parking and have an entry point to the only academic health care system in South Florida.

UHealth Concierge Medicine at Palm Beach opened this week. Board-certified physicians Mark McConn, M.D., and Susan Merola-McConn, M.D., are providing executive medicine and age management to residents on the island and nearby.