People of Boca Raton Show Support for Ukraine

Russia has recently declared war against Ukraine, and the world has been rallying since to provide care, refuge, and support to Ukraine. People of Boca Raton, Florida have recently rallied together in support of Ukraine, and to some the rally hits close to home.

Ukrainian man, Anton Grytsenko, currently resides in Boca Raton but his mother and brother are in Ukraine, according to WPTV.

Anton and his family have been worried and concerned for their family since the war began. WPTV interviewed Anton who says, “I slept for one to two hours everyday now. All of us are very worried, and our relatives in Ukraine, they are scared. The Ukrainian people, they don’t want to be in a state of war.”

Anton rallied people on Sunday in Boca Raton in solidarity of Ukraine, WPTV states.

Unexpectedly, over 400 people showed up to rally alongside Anton outside the Spanish River Athletic Park. “It was really amazing,” said Anton. “We didn’t expect that. All Ukrainians want to live in peace with their families. We really appreciate the help of the United States because the United States is the greatest friend of Ukraine now in the modern world.” WPTV reports that a caravan of cars also drove from Boca Raton to Delray Beach.

South Florida is in support of Ukraine, and showed out to represent that.

The war has taken a lot from many, but Anton wants to, “assure you Ukraine will win this war and Ukraine was, is and will be an independent state.”

Ukrainians will know that there is support all over the world, even in smaller parts of the world like Boca Raton. And according to WPTV, more rallies are being planned soon.