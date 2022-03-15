MIZNER PARK TO HOST “BARK AT THE PARK” TO BENEFIT TRI COUNTY ANIMAL RESCUE ON NATIONAL PET DAY – MONDAY, APRIL 11

Day of the Dogs to Include Music, Photo Booths, Caricature Artists and Dog Psychic

Boca Chamber Member Update

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA – Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real, is going to the dogs…literally…on Monday, April 11 (National Pet Day) from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to benefit Tri-County Animal Rescue.

Tickets are $20 per person (includes pets) and available at https://miznerbarkinpark.eventbrite.com.

Bring your pooch for an evening of fun with DJ Johnny Quest spinning tunes; photo booths to pose with your pet; caricature artists and even renowned dog psychic, Carole Aileo Ha’La Ramsay.

“We invite everyone with or without four-legged friends to join us for an evening to celebrate your pets and support a great cause,” said Vicki Baisden, general manager at Mizner Park, which is owned by Brookfield Properties. “Bring your pets and enjoy our outdoor, open-air center with a multitude of offerings.”

Admission will include one photo booth ticket, a reading with the dog psychic, a caricaturist drawing, a “doggie bag” of goodies for each ticket holder dog (while supplies last), special promotions, as well as complimentary sample appetizers from participating Mizner Park restaurants and retailers including Kendra Scott, Dubliner, Kapow! and Max’s Grille. The first 50 dogs to visit Cielito Artisan Pops will receive a complimentary mini doggie pop and Sloan’s Ice Cream will give a free small scoop to your pup with purchase of a large ice cream cup or cone.

“Partners such as Mizner Park help us with our mission to rescue as many unwanted pets as possible,” said Suzie Goldsmith, director of the Tri-County Animal Rescue. “We look forward to an evening of fun for all.”

Tri-County Animal Rescue is a 100% no-kill, 501(c)3 non-profit animal shelter working to prevent the killing of more than 170,000 unwanted pets in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties each year. Since their inception, they have saved over 74,000 domestic animals (some were just minutes from euthanasia).

Built by Tom Crocker in 1991 on the site of the old Boca Mall, Mizner Park is unique among other mixed-use centers. It is one of the first of its kind in the country to combine shopping, dining, housing and offices.

Brookfield Properties services Brookfield’s best-in-class retail real estate investments. The retail sector ranks among the largest mall owners in the United States. Their extensive portfolio of mall properties spans the nation, encompassing 170 locations across 42 states and representing approximately 146 million square feet of retail space. All Brookfield properties are strategically located in regional and coastal areas that constitute the “heart” of America, and are home to numerous industry-leading retailers, including L Brands, Inc., Foot Locker, Inc., The Gap, Inc., LVMH and Forever 21 Retail, Inc. Brookfield Properties Retail Group is headquartered in Chicago and owned by affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management.

For more information, visit www.miznerpark.com or call (561) 362-0606.



