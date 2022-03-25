Major Marvin Joseph Teperow U.S. Air Force, retired. After a very long and courageous battle, he succumbed to the scourge of cancer. A true officer and a gentleman, Marvin personified the phrase, “a kind and gentle soul.” Born and raised in Boston, he was the third of four children of Esther and Julius Teperow, immigrants from Russia (now Ukraine). He is survived by his cherished wife Rosalie Sherman of Boca Raton, FL; his treasured siblings, Lennie Teperow of Boston MA, Bernice Fine of N. Miami Beach FL, and Carole Goldberg and her husband Gerald of Boca Raton, FL; beloved stepson David Sherman and his wife Lori of NYC, stepdaughter Meredith Fahn and her husband Philip Rodriguez of Buda TX; adored step-grandson Ian Sherman of NYC; and loving nephews/niece, Jeffrey and Mark Fine of N. Miami Beach, Jonathan Davis of LA, CA, Noah Davis and his wife Sonja of Seattle WA, and Julie Teperow and her husband Patrick Campos of Dubai UAE.

After recovering from his own addiction, Marvin helped countless, untold friends and family conquer their demons, always anonymously as a friend of Bill W. He was a generous, forgiving, and peaceful man who understood people and their motivation at a profound level. He loved all sports and was a fan of Jeopardy. He delighted in the annual family reunions with his siblings in the Berkshires, bridge games, and cruises around the world with his beloved Rosie. The last 20 years of his life were enriched unimaginably by the love and companionship of his adoring wife Rosie, completing his life as a well-traveled journey.

Funeral: Thursday, March 31, 2:00 arrangements by Rubin Memorial Chapel, 7340 Boynton Beach Blvd. Boynton Beach, FL. Military internment conducted separately. Donations in Marvin’s memory can be made to Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County or a charity of your choice