Loving Memorial for Florida Teen

One of the four students struck by a car Tuesday while waiting for the school bus passed away Wednesday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was Tiana Johnson. She was 15 years old, according to WPBF 25 News.

“She was amazing,” said a friend of Tiana, Ariana Rauch. “Best person ever.”

“She was really funny,” added another friend, Jazmine Cortez. “And she was amazing.

Early Wednesday evening, Rauch and Cortez had a memorial at the spot where Johnson was hit. People brought stuffed animals, flowers, and a sign with Johnson’s photo on it and some notes written to her.

“She was just always someone you could talk to and laugh with,” Cortez said.

“She was the sweetest person ever, so funny, gorgeous,” Rauch said.

As the night went on, more friends showed up and added their gifts to the memorial. The sidewalk was covered with flowers, candles and balloons.

“She was just overall an amazing person, and I’ll love her forever,” Rauch said. “And I’ll remember her forever.”

The driver of the car that hit them has not been charged as of today, but updates are sure to come out.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing.