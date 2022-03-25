License Suspended? Palm Beach County Clerk’s Office Will Help You Get Back on the Road

County Mayor Robert S Weinroth announced the Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Palm Beach County, will hold its annual Operation Green Light event Monday March 28th through Friday April 1st.

Operation Green Light puts the brakes on collection agency fees to help drivers with unpaid traffic tickets and overdue court fines get back on the road. The office will waive collection agency fees for anyone who pays their overdue fines in full, giving people whose driver licenses have been suspended because of unpaid fines the opportunity to save money and restore their driving privileges.

To take advantage of the savings during this year’s virtual Operation Green Light, county residents can pay online or pay by phone.

Payment options are available at MyPalmBeachClerk.com/operationgreenlight.

“If you have a suspended license because of unpaid traffic tickets, collection agency fees are one more hurdle to return to driving legally,” said County Mayor Weinroth. “Operation Green Light is an opportunity for drivers to save money and reinstate their driving privileges, allowing them to get back to normal,” noted Clerk of the Civil Court & Comptroller, Joseph Abruzzo.

Payments can be made online 24 hours a day at MyPalmBeachClerk.com/operationgreenlight.

To pay by phone, residents should call the Clerk’s office Operation Green Light number at 561.274.1530 between 8AM and 5PM, Monday through Friday, or call the Court payment center at 561.207.7189 between 8AM and 8PM, Monday through Friday.

Customers can find out how much they owe, or get answers to other frequently asked questions, at MyPalmBeachClerk.com/operationgreenlight.

Florida law requires the Clerk‘s office to turn over unpaid tickets and other outstanding court fines and fees to an outside collection agency if the debt is not paid within 90 days of the due date. Collection agency fees can be as much as 40 percent. Those who don’t pay cam also have their driver license suspended.

Operation Green Light is part of an annual savings initiative held by Clerks’ offices across Florida.

For information on paying court obligations and traffic tickets issued outside of Palm Beach County, please visit www.FLClerks.com/greenlight.

