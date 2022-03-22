Junior League of the Palm Beaches’ Funding Opportunities Are Now Open

Deadline for Community Assistance Grant is March 31 and High School Scholarship is April 4

Boca Raton, FL – The Junior League of the Palm Beaches (JLPB) has two funding opportunities available – the Community Assistance Grants and High School Scholarships – for nonprofit organizations and high school students, respectively. Both funding opportunities are awarded to those that have demonstrated components of JLPB’s mission: promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Nonprofit organizations have until March 31, 2022, to apply for the Community Assistance Grant program and selected grantees may receive up to $3,500 in financial aid toward a program or project. High school students have until April 4, 2022, to apply for the $2,500 scholarship. The High School Scholarship funds are earmarked to help cover any student expenses for high school seniors who plan to attend college in the fall.

“We welcome all nonprofit organizations and high school students who share our mission to apply for the Community Assistance Grants and High School Scholarship,” said Alexandra Chase, president of JLPB.

“We are honored to provide these groups the funds they need to help them implement new programs and initiatives into their organizations and get a head start on any college expenses.”

JLPB has awarded more than $135,000 to support community organizations through its Community Assistance Grant program, which was established in 1992. In the 2020-2021 year of giving, JLPB gave $21,841 to the community as well as 2,400+ hours volunteered through over 140 community programs and events.

JLPB’s impact on the Palm Beach community began in 1941 when 15 community-minded women established what was then called The Junior Welfare League. Today, JLPB remains an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of its 600 trained volunteers who collectively dedicate more than 2,000 hours of service each year.

Nonprofit organizations will know if they have been selected to receive a grant by May 1, 2022. For more information on or to apply for the Community Assistance Grant or the High School Scholarships, please visit https://www.jlpb.org/community/ or call 561.689.7590.