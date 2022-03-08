Josh Blue to Headline Unicorn Children’s Foundation 2022 Gala

Josh Blue

Boca Raton, FL – On March 26, 2022, The Unicorn Children’s Foundation will host its 2022 Gala at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Proceeds of the evening will go towards creating cradle to career pathways for kids and young adults with developmental differences and helping their families navigate the complex journey.

Josh Blue, the winner of Last Comic Standing 2006 and a finalist of America’s Got Talent 2021, will be headlining the evening with a hilarious standup routine. Critics have said Josh is not a cerebral palsy comic; he’s a comic who happens to have cerebral palsy. Unicorn Children’s Foundation is proud to team up with Josh Blue to make a difference for people living with developmental differences who are disconnected, isolated and need support.

From a vacation in Hawaii to a ride on the Goodyear Blimp, guests will have the opportunity to win fabulous prizes, as they enjoy an evening hosted by emcee, Drew of Y-100. Event Chairs Angela Fisher (DLD Management Corporation) and Phillip DiPonio (Wyndham Boca Raton) will keep the excitement going with surprises in every corner!

Put on your Rockstar Chic attire and make a difference. General tickets are $300. VIP tickets are $400 which includes a meet-and-greet opportunity with Josh Blue. They may be purchased through the Foundation’s website www.UnicornChildrensFoundation.org or by calling 561-620-9377.

With 1 of every 6 children affected by some form of intellectual or developmental difference, most of us have experienced the challenges first-hand or know someone who has. There are a wide range of opportunities to support the mission of the Unicorn Children’s Foundation, including sponsorship opportunities, making donations, or participating in the auction. A big thank you to this year’s sponsors: Diane Lynn Family Foundation, Inc., Valeria Rosenbloom, The Event Group Design & Décor, BDO, Stellar Communications, Silvana and Barry Halperin, Wyndham Boca Raton, Pedego Electric Bikes, Mark Rosenbloom, MD, Trimaran Advisors of Raymond James, My Simple Techs, UBS, and Simply the Best Magazine.

Please follow Unicorn Children’s Foundation on social media and sign up for our newsletter for timely information, scheduled programs, and events. We continue to expand our virtual and hybrid program offerings at the Unicorn Connection Center to ensure that the most vulnerable members of society have opportunities to find meaning and purpose as engaged members of the community. Visit the www.UnicornChildrensFoundation.org or call 561.620.9377 for more information and to learn how you can get involved.

About the Unicorn Children’s Foundation

Unicorn Children’s Foundation is a 27 year old non-profit organization that is dedicated to creating cradle to career pathways for kids and young adults with developmental differences and helping their families navigate the complex journey. Our initiatives connect families to community resources, advocate for inclusive opportunities, respect differences, empower individuals, and support success. With 1 in 6 children being diagnosed with a developmental difference, we envision a world where all children, regardless of their disabilities, will have every opportunity to be accepted, included, and provided with opportunities for meaningful engagement in their community.