Ellen and Dr. Eric Gechter Ellen – President of JARC

Boca Raton, FL – JARC FL, a non-profit, non-sectarian organization that provides program and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and development disabilities, held its 36th Annual Gala on March 13 at the Boca West Country Club.

The hybrid event, which had a Wonderland theme, was attended by 300 people – a mix of in-person and virtual. The gala was chaired by Cynthia and Arthur Schechner.

More than $500,000 was raised.

Peter & Elizabeth Levine Geoffrey & Michelle Greenberg and Sheila & Marvin Greenberg Arthur & Cynthia Schechner – Gala Chairs Howard & Lynne Halpern Larry Melcer & Melanie Katzala Rabbi Dan & Aimee Levin and Harriet & Ed Levine Judy and Dr. Stewart Krug Roy & Debbie Weisman David & Michele Katzman and Pamela & Mayor Robert Weinroth Corie Kaplan & Jill Tompkins

Auction Co-Chairs

Photos: Jeffrey Tholl