Is Your Dog a Hero to You? 

Boone – 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards’ Winner

Nominations Open for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards® National Campaign honoring heroic and loving canines back for twelfth year

​​Boca Raton, FL – A​merican Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, has announced the official start of the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards campaign. The 12th annual, yearlong campaign seeks to identify and honor the best of our best friends and will culminate this fall with the star-studded American Humane Hero Dog Awards Gala on November 11 in Palm Beach. The event reaches–and is followed by–millions of animal lovers around the world. ​​

Dog owners across the country are invited to visit herodogawards.org and nominate their heroic hound in one of seven categories. This fall, the top dog in each category will appear at the star-studded, red-carpet awards gala and one of the seven will be named the American Hero Dog of the Year – the most prestigious honor a canine can receive.

The seven categories for 2022 are: Law Enforcement and Detection Dogs, Military Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Service Dogs, Shelter Dogs, Search and Rescue Dogs, and Guide/Hearing Dogs. Following the nomination period, which ends on March 16, 21 semifinalists (the top three in each category) will be chosen in a first round of voting by the public. The second round, featuring a combination of public and celebrity judge voting, will narrow the field to seven category finalists who will then vie, through a final round of public and celebrity judge voting, for the title of 2022 American Hero Dog.

During the past dozen years, Americans have cast millions of votes for thousands of dogs, all seeking the coveted title of American Hero Dog. The program draws the support and participation of top celebrity dog lovers from all over the world. Hosts, judges, award presenters and entertainment acts have included Vivica A. Fox, Jay Leno, Billy Crystal, Betty White, Ariel Winter, Rebecca Romijn, Faithe Herman, Marcus Scribner, Dean Cain, Katharine McPhee, Shannen Doherty, Whoopi Goldberg, Denise Richards, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chelsea Handler, Martin Short, Jewel, Wilson Phillips, Carson Kressley, Miranda Lambert, Pauley Perrette, Kristin Chenoweth, Naomi Judd, Eric Stonestreet, Fred Willard, Danica McKellar, and many more.

“Whether they protect us on the battlefield, help us with medical challenges, or just lighten our spirits with an enthusiastic kiss after a hard day, dogs save and improve our lives every day,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane’s president and CEO. “The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is our way of saluting our best friends and we invite every dog lover to take a few minutes to recognize the love, skill and loyalty these remarkable animals show us every day by nominating their canine companion.”

Key dates for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards contest include:

Nominations: January 13 – March 16

1st Round Voting: March 30 – May 12

2nd Round Voting: June 2 – July 22

3rd Round Voting: August 5 – September 13

Hero Dog Awards Gala: November 11

For more information about the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, including complete contest rules and entry information, visit herodogawards.org.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization, founded in 1877. For more information, please visit americanhumane.org. For information on sponsorship opportunities, email Laura Wright at: [email protected] or call (800) 227-4645. Please follow us on Facebook and Twitter.