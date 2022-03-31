How to Choose the Best Baby Monitor to Meet Your Needs

(StatePoint) Creating a baby registry? Upgrading the nursery? If you’re like most parents, you probably have questions about baby monitors. Thanks to many new and exciting technological advancements, these essential gadgets have totally transformed over the last few years. To choose the best one to meet your needs, here’s what to know and consider about the latest features:

• A fuller picture: For a fuller picture of your child’s slumber, look for a model that not only features both audio and video monitoring, but also gives you greater control over how you view your baby. VTech Communications, Inc., a leading manufacturer of award-winning baby monitors, has launched its first-ever line of LeapFrog Baby Monitors. Among the line-up is the LF920HD, which offers 360-degree horizontal viewing capability and an 80-degree vertical tilt angle on its built-in, wide-angle lens. Plus, advanced color night vision technology allows you to see your baby with vivid clarity, even in low-light on its 7-inch, 720p high-definition LCD parent unit display.

• Multiple functions: Some of today’s top-of-the-line monitors double function as nightlights, giving you the ability to remotely light the nursery as needed. Hint: to create the ideal sleeping environment and ease fussiness, look for a model with adaptive lighting that automatically adjusts to the brightness of your nursery in day or night.

• Greater connectivity: Wi-Fi technology is a good solution for on-the-go parents who want the ability to check in, even when someone else is on caregiving duties. This is why four new LeapFrog baby monitors were just introduced and additional models will be released later this year that offer a 5-inch, 720p high-definition LCD parent unit display to be used at home, as well as the option to see and hear your baby remotely on a smartphone or other device through a free synced app. Bonus: the app also offers an array of expert tips and advice about sleep and child development inspired by the experts at WeeSleep and LeapFrog. The monitors are available online and at select retailers.

• Soothing sounds: Sometimes all a baby needs to get to sleep is to be comforted. That’s why some baby monitors play soothing sounds when crying is detected. Nothing beats a lullaby from you though. Monitors featuring two-way, talk-back intercoms allow you to comfort your infant from any room of the house, or in the case of models with Wi-Fi, from your smartphone.

There’s no comparison between today’s best baby monitors and those of just a few years ago. New technologies are offering better sleeping environments for babies and unprecedented peace of mind for parents.