Grand Opening of Boca’s First Instagrammable Fine Art Gallery is Huge Success Gallery Mavruk Pops with Breathtaking Color and Style

Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, Fl. – Almost a hundred guests showed up to the grand opening of Gallery Mavruk on Thursday evening, March 24th and enjoyed light bites from The Locale and bubbles while browsing exceptional fine art and snapping selfies in Boca Raton. The family-owned and operated “Instagrammable Gallery,” located at 9 Plaza Real South, Suite 119, Boca, is under the direction of resident artist Hulis Mavruk. Jenifer Marquart (Membership Development Associate) and several other Boca Chamber members were on hand for the official ribbon cutting.

Mavruk welcomed guests with his trademark smile and excitement. “We are delighted to be here in Boca. People inspire me. Having all these people, our new neighbors, friends, and family here tonight to welcome us is inspiring. We can’t wait to continue making new friends and meeting new people,” he said.

Gallery Mavruk is anything but stuffy. The 1,660 square foot space boasts impossibly crisp white walls and brilliantly bright overhead lighting making it social-media idyllic.

The gallery invites and encourages photography. Splatter-painted icons like The Notorious B.I.G., Frida Kahlo, Audrey Hepburn, and Marilyn Monroe share one area. Nearby, black-and-white renderings of The Beatles, Amy Winehouse, and a pair of Christian Louboutins pop with splashes of red offer visitors a different backdrop.

“In addition to featuring the work of talented artists and providing the opportunity for art commissions and custom framing, we are a welcoming space to bring people together to enjoy art, just like we’ve done this evening,” said Mavruk, whose gallery also houses traditional Jewish art and vibrant ocean scenes.

The self-taught Turkish-born artist started painting at age six before eventually moving to America in 1972. He opened his first American gallery and studio in Manhattan. His ability to create any style using any medium appeals to a diverse crowd. For more information, visit hulismavruk.com and gallerymavruk.com and follow social media.