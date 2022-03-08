28 acts to compete in Boca Raton Rotary’s 18th local youth talent show in Mizner Park Amphitheater

2,000 expected to watch return of Rotary Club of Boca Raton “Future Stars Performing Arts Competition” April 3 hosted by City of Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Audition judges chose 28 middle and high school dancers and singers from 59 solo and group acts to perform in the 2022 “Future Stars Performing Arts Competition” 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday April 3 in Mizner Park Amphitheater.

The Rotary Club of Boca Raton organizes the annual show, hosted by the City of Boca Raton with sound and lighting by AEG Live concerts.

See the list of contestants here: https://www.facebook.com/futurestarsboca/ Performers are from Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Auditions were held Feb. 6 in Pine Crest School’s Performing Arts Center in Boca Raton for these categories: high school dance solo; high school and middle school vocal solos; dance group performance. Finalists in each category will compete on April 3, and the first-, second- and third-place winners will be chosen and announced that evening.

Mizner Park Amphitheater will be fully tented and seated for the event. “Future Stars” is a community event with an expected capacity crowd including performers’ families, friends, vocal and dance teachers. Tickets are available from Rotary and at the door for the front seat VIP area, which raises money for the Future Stars program and Rotary’s performing arts scholarships. The rest of the seats in the Amphitheater and free for the public to walk in and enjoy a great evening of entertainment.

Performers in the “Future Stars” competition represent schools and performance educators from all over South Florida. Many “Future Stars” alumni have gone on to college-level study at prestigious music and dance programs and professional careers in the performing arts. The Rotary Club of Boca Raton annually awards a need-based performing arts scholarship, and has over the years helped many “Future Stars” participants with scholarship assistance.

“Future Stars” began 19 years ago when Rotary member Rick Taylor’s daughter was a budding high school vocalist. Taylor believed that talented young people like his daughter deserved more and better productions to showcase their talents. The mission of Rotary’s “Future Stars Performing Arts Competition” is to give South Florida’s talented high school and middle school performers a professional quality production.

The judges for show night are esteemed dance and vocal professionals. Past judges have included Cathy McCann, director of “Taylor 2” for Paul Taylor Dance; Philip Pierce, Florida Grand Opera’s director of Artistic Administration, and Billboard Performing Star (and “Future Stars” alumnus) Kendra Erika.