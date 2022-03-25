Fun Easter Basket Alternatives to Candy

(StatePoint) Looking to fill your child’s Easter basket with something a bit different this year?

Unlike candy, these fun and engaging gift ideas will last well beyond the holiday:

• Expand their library: Grow your child’s library with books that expand their horizons. For example, “100 Words About Places I Go,” is an interactive learning book featuring words in English and Spanish. Ten touch-sensitive locations on each page teach about words, colors and counting in the context of 12 unique places, like the beach, the farm, the amusement park and more. Another title to consider is the “100 Animals Book,” which introduces children to animals from the desert, savanna, rainforest and more through illustrations, photographs and fun facts that promote early science awareness. Finally, the “Learning Friends 100 Words Book” introducers little learners to words about food, nature, opposites and more.

• Make crafting happen: Kids’ crafting kits can boost creativity and spur your child’s artistic side. And there are many options that are perfect for celebrating the spring season, from gardening kits to bird feeder painting kits to terrariums.

• Create learning fun: With no web connection, downloads or account setup required, kids can get right to the fun with LeapLand Adventures, a unique plug-and-play TV video game adventure for early learners from LeapFrog. With 15 replayable levels introducing curriculum-based content and important foundational skills, preschoolers will enjoy going on a quest across LeapLand to learn about letters, numbers, shapes and colors.

• “Adopt” an animal: You can introduce children to an important cause in a way they can understand through a “symbolic adoption” from the World Wildlife Fund. Adoption kits, which support efforts to protect animals in the wild, come with a plush toy, a photograph, an adoption certificate, and a species card containing fascinating facts about the animal and its habitat.

This year, think beyond the typical Easter basket selections and opt for memorable gifts that enrich the mind and connect kids to the world around them.