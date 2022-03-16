FPL Welcomes Second Class of Startups into 35 Mules Innovation Hub

35 Mules Innovation Hub, Palm Beach County –

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) welcomed 14 entrepreneurs with seven startup companies into the 35 Mules program on March 15. The startups in the second cohort are Abilitare, Bond Energy, Digital Twin Marine Inc., Intelfuse, Revterra, Sensatek Propulsion Technology Inc., and SMG Delivering Data. They are from Australia, Texas and Florida and are in various industries, including maritime, industrial professional services, raw materials, asset and vegetation risk management, consumer electronics, cleantech, aviation, and information technology. The 12-18-month program offers entrepreneurs access to NextEra Energy subject-matter experts, Fortune 200 executive coaching, a tailored business curriculum, $100,000 cash grant and dedicated, rent-free workspace.

Boca Raton, FL — Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) today welcomes 15 entrepreneurs in seven startup companies into the 35 Mules program – the first-ever in-house innovation hub powered by a global energy leader. The incubator is located at FPL’s Juno Beach headquarters, where the seven startups will work on their ventures for the next 12-18 months.

The startups are from Australia, Texas and Florida and are in various industries, including maritime, industrial professional services, raw materials, asset and vegetation risk management, consumer electronics, cleantech, aviation and aerospace, and information technology.

The second class of innovators include:

Abilitare provides hands-free access to computers and smartphones to empower those with hand disabilities.

Bond Energy is working to commercialize and scale lithium extraction from seawater.

Digital Twin Marine Inc. creates customized 3D virtual replicas of ships – similar to Google Street View but for the maritime industry. DTM’s models allow maritime companies to manage projects, market and train crews with the click of a button and from anywhere in the world.

Intelfuse is revolutionizing the management of vegetation near infrastructure through 3D data and LiDAR technology.

Revterra is developing a modular kinetic battery designed to mitigate demand charges and infrastructure upgrade requirements in applications such as high-power electric vehicle charging and larger grid-scale applications.

Sensatek Propulsion Technology Inc. provides autonomous monitoring of industrial systems using artificial intelligence-enabled technology for harsh environments.

SMG Delivering Data uses highly skilled manned pilots and drones, outfitted with proprietary LiDAR technology, sensors and cameras to collect ultra-high-resolution datasets turning physical assets into digital models.

“It was incredibly difficult to choose startups for this cohort given the quality and diversity of applications we received from innovators around the world,” said FPL Chairman and CEO Eric Silagy. “We selected these startups because of their remarkable technologies, strong leadership qualities and capacity to grow significantly – all of which allows them to greatly benefit from 35 Mules. I look forward to witnessing these startups make significant strides in their businesses to help create a better world.”

The 35 Mules innovation hub helps entrepreneurs develop their innovative, technologically driven ideas into a business based in Florida, further supporting the state’s economic growth and building its business ecosystem.

The program offers entrepreneurs access to NextEra Energy subject-matter experts, Fortune 200 executive coaching, a tailored business curriculum, $100,000 cash grant and dedicated, rent-free workspace.

The incubator is one of the ways FPL continues to demonstrate its commitment to grow and foster businesses in Florida, both new and existing. The program offers new businesses the opportunity to reach their potential as they partner with a leader in the energy industry, creating the next generation of great innovators right here in Florida.

