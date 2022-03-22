Four High School Students Hit by Car

The vehicle itself is totalled, which shines light on how harmful the crash truly was.

The students were waiting at the bus stop when a car hit them.

WPTV confirmed the students attend Royal Palm Beach Community High School.

In a call to parents, Principal Michelle Fleming said the crash was a “devastating situation”.

The school will be providing counselors and a school police therapy dog “for any students who may have witnessed this incident, or any who would just like to seek comfort.”

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, charges are being placed against the driver.