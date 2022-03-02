Delray Beach Teen And Pompano Beach College Grad Win Gold Medal At Punta Gorda Pro Pickleball Tournament

Jorja and Anna

Playing Only 4 Months With A 4.0 Amateur Rating Anna Bright Becomes Overnight Superstar

Boca Raton, FL – Last week, at the 2022 Association Of Pickleball Professionals (APP) Punta Gorda Open, Jorga Johnson, 15, and recent college grad Anna Bright, 22, shocked the pickleball world by winning the Pro Women’s Doubles Championship by beating the number one seated team, Simone Jardim and Corrine Carr, in the finals: 11-0, 11-4, 15-3. (Highlight reel with on court interview)

At 8-0 in the Gold Medal match, the commentators, Dominic Catalano and Lauren McLaughlin, just looked at each other and shook their heads in disbelief as to what they were witnessing. (Watch Clip).

Anna talked about the moment she and Jorja won the match and what she did that night in a 1+ hour YouTube live stream session Tuesday.

Interview Time Code List Excerpts

NOTE: A time code list of 36 topics has been created for the interview and is available in the YouTube comments.

Anna also won a Gold Medal in Pro Women’s Singles. (Slow Motion Clip)

Jorja won a Bronze Medal in Pro Women’s Singles and another Bronze Medal in Pro Mixed Doubles with her brother JW Johnson, 19.

JW won a Gold Medal in Men’s Singles and a Silver Medal with Dylan Frazier, 20, in Pro Men’s Doubles. (Slow Motion Clip)

This week they will all be playing at the APP Plantation Open March 3-6 at Plantation Central Park. Anna and Jorja will be playing with different partners.