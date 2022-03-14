Community Members Donate Food and More in Support of Ukraine

A local family in Boca Raton spent Tuesday packing boxes as community members dropped off food, clothes, medicine, and more for Ukraine.

It began as a Facebook post Monday, and Maksym Hrebehnichenko had neighbors dropping off boxes of goods by Tuesday.

Hrebehnichenko is encouraging the community to ask, “how they can help, it’s not just Ukrainian people. It’s Russian people, a lot of people from different regions.” He told WPBF 25 News.

Hrebehnichenko and his wife moved from Ukraine to Boca Raton seven years ago, but they never imagined a war would happen and they’d be rushing to donate supplies to their fellow Ukrainians and more.

Many families are scared for their relatives in Ukraine and Russia, and want the war to end.

Hrebehnichenko said to WPBF 25 News, “We have to stay together to stop Putin and his aggression. And I want to ask people who are still in Russia, they have to stop this because Ukraine by itself, they don’t have any chance to resist the huge army, the Russian army,”

He said his parents left Kyiv several weeks ago to visit them in Boca Raton. His parents originally planned to go back after a few days, but the war began and his parents are now packing items to send home to loved ones.

Throughout the day, the Boca Raton community banded together to help those in Ukraine.

“Thank you for everybody who support us and who help us and who is going to help us,” Hrebehnichenko said with a full heart.

If you’d like to donate or help, please email [email protected]