Children’s Home Society of Florida to Reunify More Families with Success of Spring Luncheon ￼

Wendy Roberts and Lois Richards

Boca Raton, FL – Patrons and friends of Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS) gathered Wednesday, March 9, for its 1st Annual Spring Luncheon at The Colony Hotel. Chaired by Lois Richards and Wendy Roberts, the event raised more than $150,000 for CHS’s Family Visitation Center in West Palm Beach. Guests were treated to an exclusive shopping experience prior to lunch and displayed immense generosity in response to the Call to the Heart, hosted by Ashleigh Walters, morning anchor at WPTV NewsChannel 5. Margaret Donnelley and Kathy Leone served as Honorary Chairs.

Kathy Leone also served as guest speaker, driving home the critical impact of the Center in our community. “Children desperately just want to go back home, and CHS recognizes and respects the indelible bond children share with their parents. At the Center, parents are taught how to properly nurture, discipline, and teach their children. Because of the Family Visitation Center, we are moving parents through the continuum and reuniting families.”

Guests also had the opportunity to hear directly from a mother who shared her personal and touching story of using the Center to maintain a bond with her toddler. With help and hope from CHS, along with her dedication to following the program, she confidently progressed from supervised to overnight visits and is eligible to reunite safely at home with her daughter in the near future.

The only facility of its kind in Palm Beach County, the Center provides families with a safe, home-like atmosphere where they benefit from consistent, quality visits together. The ultimate goal is to permanently reunify in a safe, stronger home – together. Funds raised from the luncheon will allow CHS to hire additional staff and provide transportation opportunities, meaning a waiting list of families in need can turn into more families being served.

Luncheon sponsors included Presenting: The Breakers/Leone Family Trust, Dr. Lois M. Richards, R.N. of the Academy for Nursing & Health Occupations, Jupiter Fred Astaire Dance Studio; Champions: Shawn M. Donnelley, Howard and Michele Kessler, Sondra and David Mack Foundation, Laura Munder, Valerie Winchester; Advocates: Linda Adelson and Soula Rifkin, John and Stephanie Pew, Janet Levy, George and Patricia Miller; Supporters: First Republic Bank and Sunshine Health; Patrons: Arlette Gordon and Patty Botwinick and Table Hosts: Margaret Donnelley, Wendy Roberts and Mrs. Andres B. Fanjul.

About Children’s Home Society of Florida

On the front lines since 1902, Children’s Home Society of Florida is the oldest and largest statewide organization devoted to helping children and families and serves more than 59,000 children and their family members across the state of Florida each year. More: www.chsfl.org.