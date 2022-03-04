Chabad East Boca Raton launches Downtown Jewish Business Connection “JBC” in East Boca Raton at Rosenberg Diamonds, CO.

Jon Kaye, David Rosenberg, Jamie Rosenberg, Rabbi Ruvi New

Boca Raton, FL – Over 120 people came together Thursday night at Rosenberg Diamonds Co. for the launch of the Downton Boca Jewish Business Connection (JBC). The event drew a capacity crowd of professionals from a wide range of sectors: attorneys, doctors, finance, healthcare, hospitality, marketing, real estate and more. Graciously hosted and sponsored by David and Jamie Rosenberg, guests were treated to a delicious array of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Rabbi Ruvi New presented the hosts with a beautiful gift as a token of appreciation as well as presentations to Jon Kaye from Kaye Communications and Yossi Belkin for lending their talents and resources for the event.

In an exciting announcement and presentation, Rabbi New thanked Glenn and Lisa Edwards for their $50,000 contribution toward the establishment of the Irving Edwards Young Entrepreneurs Development Initiative. The announcement was quickly followed by Glenn’s brother Bruce Edwards announcing a gift of an additional $11,000.

Rabbi New called on all present to pray for the welfare of the Jewish community in Ukraine and to contribute to the fund that has been created to support them.

Guest left with a swag bag, containing a directory of participants and the launch of a new JBC website: www.JBCDowntownBoca.com – which will feature an online directory of Jewish businesses as well as forums for blogs and discounts on future events.

On the heels of Thursday’s success, plans are already underway for an event on April 7th. Sign up to the website for details.

Supporters From Left: Arlene Herson, Jon Kaye, Nicole Ruth Hosts From Left: Rabbi Ruvi New and Ahuva New Supporters-From Left: Marla Birman, Perry Birman Supporters From Left: Jon Kaye, Howard Kaye, Rabbi Ruvi New, Jonah Kaye Donors-From Left: Glenn Edwards, Lisa Edwards, Rabbi Ruvi New, Ahuva New

Photos by Leora Weiss