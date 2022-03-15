Brightline Unveils Brightbike in West Palm Beach, a New Bike Share Program Through Brightline

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James and Brightline President Patrick Goddard Take Ceremonial First Ride with Related Companies, The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority, and Micromobility Management

Boca Raton, FL – Brightline, along with Related Companies, The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA), and Micromobility Management, unveiled BrightBike, West Palm Beach’s new bike share program, at Brightline’s West Palm Beach Station. The BrightBike fleet launched with 150 pedal bikes and 13 operational bike stations that can hold between seven to 16 bikes each. In the coming weeks, four additional stations will become operational, and the fleet will be expanded to include e-bikes. Brightline, Related Companies and the DDA are sponsors of the new bike share micromobility option, which is ideal for individuals seeking a car-free, eco-friendly transportation option.

Brightline’s President Patrick Goddard and West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James took a celebratory first ride on BrightBikes around The Square hosted by DDA Executive Director Raphael Clemente. Later today, the DDA is also hosting a free BrightBike ride with 20 members of the West Palm Beach community.

“It’s important to Brightline that we continue connecting commuters and leisure travelers with car-free transportation options, like BrightBike,” said Patrick Goddard, President of Brightline. “We are excited to help our passengers find easier, more convenient ways to get to their final destination in West Palm Beach and create a sustainable way to travel.”

“BrightBike is a huge win for the City of West Palm Beach,” said Mayor Keith A. James, City of West Palm Beach. “We are working to make our mobility network even more efficient by providing safe, equitable and sustainable transportation options. BrightBike will play a key role in helping us carry out this vision, which will improve the quality of life for all who live and work in our city.”

“Brightline is an instrumental partner in our efforts surrounding the increase of mobility in West Palm Beach. We are thrilled to continue supporting their initiatives to enhance transportation around our booming live, work and play destination,” says Gopal Rajegowda, Partner, Related Southeast.

“Mobility is the key that unlocks the true potential of urban districts, and Brightline is a very important partner in building a multimodal transportation system here in Downtown West Palm Beach,” says Raphael Clemente, Executive Director of the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority. “BrightBike is an excellent addition to the growing set of mobility options available in the downtown district. And not only is it a functional addition, but a really fun one as well, adding to the identity of Downtown West Palm Beach as a vibrant, accessible, and thriving area.”

“We would like to thank Brightline for stepping up to the plate as title sponsor, along with Related and the DDA as co-sponsors, to make this program possible,” said Colby Reese, President of Micromobility Management and operator of the BrightBike program. “West Palm Beach is the perfect setting to showcase BrightBike as the new “green” transportation alternative for residents and visitors alike”.

BrightBike is also part of the new Brightline+ experience that enables customers to book seamless transportation across multiple modes of private and public transportation for the first and last miles of their journeys. The bikes can be rented via a QR code located at BrightBike kiosks across the city and on the BrightBike app, which is powered by Iomob. BrightBikes will be available to rent by the hour or day starting at one dollar per 30-minutes. Monthly memberships will be offered in the coming months to residents and will begin at $20 per month. Thanks to a membership reciprocity program, BrightBike members will enjoy seamless access to Citibike in the Miami area, and Citibike members will have access to BrightBike in West Palm Beach.

The collaboration between Brightline and Iomob will address the common goal of door-to-door travel with a lower environmental impact. When memberships are introduced this summer, BrightBike and Citi Bike Miami members will both enjoy membership reciprocity for regional bikeshare access, making it the greenest way to travel between the downtowns.

Thirteen of 17 stations are open, and the remaining four stations will open over the coming weeks. For more information about BrightBike, visit www.GoBrightBike.com.

About Brightline Brightline is the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, high-speed rail service in America. The company currently operates between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach in Florida and is scheduled to complete construction to the Orlando International Airport by the end of 2022. Brightline was recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies in travel, offering a guest-first experience designed to reinvent train travel and take cars off the road. Brightline plans to bring its award-winning service to additional city pairs and congested corridors across the country that are too close to fly and too long to drive, with immediate plans to connect Las Vegas to Southern California. For more information, visit www.gobrightline.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.