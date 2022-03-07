Boca West Country Club Constructing New Aquatics Center

Boca West Country Club has commenced construction on a new 96,000-square-foot Aquatics Center that will showcase an expansive, tropical plush landscaped pool deck; Splash Pool Bar & Grill, an alfresco restaurant and bar overlooking the pools as well as the Palmer I Golf Course; and a bath house with showers and lockers. It will include a multipurpose event space; two activity lawns; and five pools, including a four-lane lap pool, a family pool with zero entry, an adult pool with submerged loungers, a teaching pool, and a kids’ pool with a splash pad.

The new Aquatics Center, which promises to be “The Jewel of Boca West,” is scheduled to be completed by November 2022. Boca West is proud to partner with Weller Pool Builders, Martin Aquatics Design, Garcia Stromberg Architects, EDSA Land Planners, Commercial Energy Specialists and T&G Construction to bring this project to fruition.

“Providing our members with the best amenities available and with facilities that exceed their expectations is the cornerstone of Boca West,” says Matthew Linderman, CCM, President and CEO of Boca West Country Club. “Our new Aquatics Center has something for every age and interest and will be unlike anything else in South Florida and possibly the nation.”