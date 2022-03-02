Boca West Children’s Foundation’s 10th Anniversary $100,000 Golf Challenge Will Raise Funds for Local Children’s Charity Partners

Boca West Golf Challenge

Boca Raton, FL — Children’s charities throughout Palm Beach County will be granted funds raised from the Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) 10th Anniversary $100,000 Golf Challenge. The daylong event, including brunch, golf, a cocktail reception and dinner, takes place on Monday, April 4th at Boca West Country Club.

More than 500 golfers will have the opportunity to play on courses that have been ranked among the best in the world, alongside St. Andrews, Pine Valley, Pebble Beach and Pinehurst. The Golf Challenge is expected to sell out.

The cost per golfer is $750 with funds benefitting more than 30 participating local children’s charities. Charities will vie for a portion of the $100,000 awarded during the tournament. Each charity will receive between $2,000 and $10,000, depending on its team’s placement. Over the past 12 years, The Foundation has granted more than $14 million for projects that serve at-risk youth.

“The golf challenge is an annual fundraiser and so many people from the community participate in our shared effort to support local kids,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “We expect, once again, that the event will sell out. Non-golfers can support the effort and join in the fun by attending the cocktail reception and dinner.”

The event takes place at Boca West Country Club, 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton, and begins at 11 a.m. for registration and brunch. A duck drop will be held at 12:45 with hundreds of plastic yellow ducks being dropped from a crane for a chance to win $2500. No ducks will be hurt. Golf play begins at 1 p.m. The Golf Challenge will be followed by a 5:30 p.m. cocktail reception, dinner and live auction. Individual tickets are $750 and include one duck. Tickets to the dinner are $150. Additional individual ducks for the drop are $50.

Sponsors include: Arthur and Sandra Tauber, Barbara and Dr. Donald Janower, Related Companies, Phyllis and Howard Boilen, Jane and Richard Zenker, Shelly and Arthur Adler, Excell Auto Group, Compson Associates, ApexOne and Sky Alpha Asset Advisors.

Visit Bocawestfoundation.org to purchase tickets and ducks and learn about sponsorship opportunities.

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $14 million for specific programs for more than 30 charities.

For more information, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org, call 561-488-6980 or email [email protected].