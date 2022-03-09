Boca West Children’s Foundation Donates Swim Goggles, Snuggies and Sleeping Bags for Local Kids

Jillian Smath, Samantha Samarelli, Christina Irving, Howard Boilen

Boca Raton, FL — Who doesn’t need a new pair of swim goggles? Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) recently donated hundreds of swim goggles to the YMCA of the Palm Beaches and the YMCA of South Palm Beach County for their children’s swimming programs. In addition, the Foundation donated 50 Snuggies and 50 sleeping bags for the kids at SOS Children’s Villages Florida.

“In addition to the more than $1 million we provide to more than 30 local children’s charities each year, we donate specific items that help them thrive, ranging from diapers to cribs to swim goggles and sleeping bags,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “We know that the kids supported by our trusted charity partners will be excited to receive these items.”

Visit Bocawestfoundation.org for more information.

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $14 million for specific programs for more than 30 charities.

For more information, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org, call 561-488-6980 or email [email protected].