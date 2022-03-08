Boca Students Return to South Florida Robotics Competition after a Two-Year Hiatus

Robotics Competition Dirty Mechanics

The team representing Boca, entitled the Dirty Mechanics, comprised of students from St. Andrew’s School and Spanish River High School.

Boca Raton, FL – Last Friday, hundreds of young minds came together for the 2022 South Florida FIRST Robotics competition, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. After six weeks of perfecting their robots, one Bocateam unveiled their unique creations and competed against students from 36 schools across Florida, the U.S. and abroad.

The FIRST® Robotics South Florida Regional Competition, part of a multifaceted, hands-on educational experience for hundreds of students across Florida, the U.S. and abroad was held March 4-5, 2022 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The 36 teams who qualified to compete worked alongside mentors and teachers for six weeks leading up to the competition to build a robot from scratch. Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has been a long-standing sponsor of the competition as part of its commitment to STEM education.

FPL’s Robot Doctors are all members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and helped students ensure their robots were ready to compete.

Photo: Scott Fisher, Florida Power & Light Company