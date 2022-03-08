Boca Raton’s Third Annual Pedal for People Charity Bicycle Ride & 5-K Walk/Run is back!

Kess Creates, Inc. will present its’ third annual “Pedal For People” charity bicycle ride and 5K Walk/Run on Sunday, April 3,2022

Boca Raton, FL – The ride will begin at 7:30 am from South County Regional Park’s Sunset Pavilion. Our goal is to raise money to help conduct independent and unbiased research, using the best research facilities, to validate scientific and medical innovations. The organization is creating opportunities to treat and beat cancer and diabetes. The past years’ rides were an extraordinary success…and this year is poised to be a spectacular event…vendors…live performances by rock god Mason Pace, family friendly, great food…all for a wonderful cause. The ride includes a “5-mile family friendly ride and a 5K walk/run inside the Park“ and a 30-mile and a 50-mile course. To register for “Pedal For People” and to donate visit the organization’s website at: http://www.pedalforpeople.org. For further information, email [email protected].

South County Regional Park

Sunset Pavilion

11200 Park Access Road

Boca Raton, FL 33428

561-465-9969