Boca Raton Public Library Presents A Florida Gardening Showcase And Launch Of A New Seed Library

Saturday, April 16, 2022, Downtown Library

Boca Raton, FL – Join the Boca Raton Public Library and the City of Boca Raton’s Office of Sustainability in celebrating the launch of the Library’s new Seed Library with a series of speakers on Florida gardening on April 16, 2022, at the Downtown Library. Presentations include:

11:00am: Transforming Sterile Landscapes into Thriving Habitats for Pollinators, Butterflies and Birds

Speaker CJ McCartney is a Master Gardener and member of the Palm Beach Native Plant Society. She will discuss how to create a vibrant landscape and why it matters. She’ll also explain how you can make a difference, not only in your community but to displaced and homeless wildlife.

1:00pm: Seed Collecting and Composting

Speaker Lynn Russell, former Garden Liaison for the Boca Raton Community Garden, is certified in permaculture and works with Allen’s Place, the Pearl City Community Garden. She will discuss why seed saving is important, saving techniques, kinds of seeds to grow for saving, and simple ways to compost.

3:00pm: Florida Growing Seasons

Speaker Betsy Pickup is a Master Gardener who has gardened with the Swinton, Boca Raton and Pearl City Community Gardens during the last 12 years. She will discuss the growing seasons in South Florida and the crops best suited to these seasons.



The Palm Beach Native Plant Society and other local gardening associations will be on hand to share information. Registration is not required for this program.

The Library’s new Seed Library will be available at the Downtown Library and Spanish River Library. Starting April 16, community members will be able to take home up to three packets of seeds each month, which have been donated by the Seed Savers Exchange and other seed companies. This project was developed by the Library’s Green Team to promote gardening, seed saving, and access to healthy foods.

