Boca Man Wins Big Playing Lottery

A 61-year-old Boca Raton man, John Young, wins big Friday after playing a lottery scratch-off game, says WPTV.

Officials announced Wednesday that Young won a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off game.

Young chose to receive his winnings as a one-time payment of $3,915,000. His bank account is now full to spend at his expense.

The Boca Raton man purchased his winning ticket from the Kwik Stop store on 1300 Northwest Seventh Ave in Boca Raton.

In good fortune, the retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the game-winning scratch-off ticket.

Young had beat the odds considering the chances of winning the $5 million are 1-in-4,027,792.

It’s a lucky day for Boca Raton man, John Young.