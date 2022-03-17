Boca Beat, 03/16
- Brightline, along with Related Companies, The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA), and Micromobility Management, unveiled BrightBike, West Palm Beach’s new bike share program, at Brightline’s West Palm Beach Station. The BrightBike fleet launched with 150 pedal bikes and 13 operational bike stations that can hold between seven to 16 bikes each. In the coming weeks, four additional stations will become operational, and the fleet will be expanded to include e-bikes. Brightline, Related Companies and the DDA are sponsors of the new bike share micromobility option, which is ideal for individuals seeking a car-free, eco-friendly transportation option.
- Lenny Polidor wanted a dog for most of his life. Now thanks to a new program at Florida Atlantic University, the third-year exercise science major will have his wish granted. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Polidor, 26, is the first FAU student to participate in the “FAU Canine Veteran Rescue Mission” in collaboration with the Humane Society of Broward County and Happy With Dogs.
- March is National Nutrition Month and Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is continuing to promote good nutrition by offering free health and wellness classes and expanding its Pantry Bag Program. Nutrition is a priority year-round at Boca Helping Hands, ” said Greg Hazle, BHH Executive Director. “Our ultimate goal is to help our clients gain financial independence, and eating well and maintaining good health are critical to that, as medical bills and health issues can cause someone to fall into poverty or prevent them from escaping it.”
- Florida counties with higher COVID-19 vaccination rates experience significantly fewer infections and fewer vaccine breakthrough cases, according to a new study from Florida Atlantic University. It’s the third in a series of studies by Patrick Bernet, Ph.D., an associate professor at FAU, that also links higher proportions of young adults with higher infection and mortality rates among all age groups and identifies racial disparities in infection and mortality rates.
- Becca’s Closet is now accepting prom dress appointment requests for Prom 2022! Military ball and prom season promises to be a welcome return to normal for high school students! And Becca’s Closet will be here to help girls for whom buying a prom dress will present a financial hardship.
- Impact 100 Palm Beach County (PBC) celebrated over 10 years of philanthropy in Palm Beach County last week at Neiman Marcus in Boca Raton. The evening of celebration was full of nostalgia as members and guests reminisced on the last decade of community giving and impact.
- Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis will join South Florida’s Chen Family Mission Foundation for the opening of the foundation’s first Youth Impact Center (YIC) in Fort Lauderdale on April 2, 2022. The YIC will offer free, academic, personal support, and athletic training to students ages 6-18 in two spacious neighboring studios. The Enrichment Center will help youths and teens achieve improved test scores through tutoring and quiet study spaces. The Athletic Center will have an array of exercise equipment and space for indoor sports training.
- Who doesn’t need a new pair of swim goggles? Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) recently donated hundreds of swim goggles to the YMCA of the Palm Beaches and the YMCA of South Palm Beach County for their children’s swimming programs. In addition, the Foundation donated 50 Snuggies and 50 sleeping bags for the kids at SOS Children’s Villages Florida.
- Just in time for International Women’s Day on March 8, Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs proclaimed March as Rita Thrasher Month. Thrasher, now in her 90s, has spent decades advocating to remove the stigma and increase services for mental health in children and adults as president and CEO of Boca Raton’s Promise: The Alliance for Youth, founded by the late Gen. Colin Powell. Thrasher is also chair of the Palm Beach County Action Alliance for Mental Health.
