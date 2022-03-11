Boca Beat, 03/11
- Former Congressman Mark Foley, a longtime public servant, has donated $25,000 to Palm Beach State College to launch a scholarship to help Police Academy recruits fund their training and to get more of them in the law enforcement pipeline.
- The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis honored members of Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) Task Forces 1 and 2 during a ceremony in Miami as a part of his “Year of the US&R” statewide tour. Following the tragic Surfside Condo Collapse, CFO Patronis has fought to secure $10 million in funding for equipment and training to support Florida’s dedicated US&R task forces. During the Ceremony, the CFO was joined by members of the Florida fire service community, the Florida Professional Firefighters, the Florida Fire Chiefs Association and elected officials to honor members of US&R Task Forces 1 and 2 with Surfside Memorial Challenge Coins. The CFO distributed nearly 160 challenge coins to US&R Task Forces 1 and 2.
- Audition judges chose 28 middle and high school dancers and singers from 59 solo and group acts to perform in the 2022 “Future Stars Performing Arts Competition” 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday April 3 in Mizner Park Amphitheater.
- Designated by the United States Department of Energy (DOE) as one of four national marine renewable energy centers, Florida Atlantic University’s Southeast National Marine Renewable Energy Center (SNMREC) has announced expansion plans later this year that will include new university partnerships, capabilities and opportunities.
- On March 26, 2022, The Unicorn Children’s Foundation will host its 2022 Gala at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Proceeds of the evening will go towards creating cradle to career pathways for kids and young adults with developmental differences and helping their families navigate the complex journey.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) will host the 16th Annual MONOPOLY® Event & Casino Night on Saturday, April 30 at 6 pm at The Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, 2425 West Maya Palm Drive, Boca Raton. The chairperson for the event is Rochelle LeCavalier, Executive Director of Luxury Sales at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
- Over 120 people came together Thursday night at Rosenberg Diamonds Co. for the launch of the Downton Boca Jewish Business Connection (JBC). The event drew a capacity crowd of professionals from a wide range of sectors: attorneys, doctors, finance, healthcare, hospitality, marketing, real estate and more. Graciously hosted and sponsored by David and Jamie Rosenberg, guests were treated to a delicious array of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.
- Boca West Country Club has commenced construction on a new 96,000-square-foot Aquatics Center that will showcase an expansive, tropical plush landscaped pool deck; Splash Pool Bar & Grill, an alfresco restaurant and bar overlooking the pools as well as the Palmer I Golf Course; and a bath house with showers and lockers. It will include a multipurpose event space; two activity lawns; and five pools, including a four-lane lap pool, a family pool with zero entry, an adult pool with submerged loungers, a teaching pool, and a kids’ pool with a splash pad.
- Children’s charities throughout Palm Beach County will be granted funds raised from the Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) 10th Anniversary $100,000 Golf Challenge. The daylong event, including brunch, golf, a cocktail reception and dinner, takes place on Monday, April 4th at Boca West Country Club.
- Five Palm Beach State College students have been named to the 2022 All-Florida Academic Team for their academic achievements, leadership and service to the community.
- Special Olympics, Best Buddies International and supporters from around the world will unite on Wednesday, March 2, for the annual Spread the Word Day.
