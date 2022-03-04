Boca Beat, 03/04
- The Boynton Beach City Library has received a grant of $93,084 that will fund a “Technology Training for Entrepreneurs and Career Advancement” Program to assist local entrepreneurs and promote career advancement through technology and technology training classes. This grant, funded under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, will be utilized to provide a mobile laptop cart with 24 laptops, a printer, a projector and a full-time professional trainer to teach classes for Library cardholders ages 18+. Florida’s DLIS Florida American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program is administered by the Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services.
- JARC Florida’s Ability Garden was created over 13 years ago. Kimberli Swann, Supportive Living Coach, Environmental Educator, and Coordinator of the JARC FL Ability Garden in Boca Raton, designed a master plan to create an Ability Garden that allowed JARC FL clients to sit or stand while gardening because not everyone could squat or bend over.
- Florida Atlantic University was ranked No. 63 in the country for economic mobility in a recent national ranking of higher education institutions by Third Way, a public policy think tank.
- Palm Beach State College has received the U.S. Department of Defense’s prestigious Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Seven Seals Award for its initiatives and leadership to support student service members and veterans.
- The Martin F. Greenberg Family Foundation has made a $1 million gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Martin F. and Tali Greenberg’s generosity to the hospital through the Keeping the Promise campaign brings the total funds raised to $224 million toward its goal of $250 million.
- Wines for Humanity is holding a Pop-Up Wine Warehouse Tasting on Saturday, March 12, 2012, from 11:00AM to 3:00 PM. RSVP’s are requested to attend.
- Records were shattered recently when Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) collected more than 180,000 diapers during its 7th Annual Diaper Drive in February. 2021’s record number was 100,000.
- Several changes are on the horizon at Boca Raton’s bustling dining and entertainment center, Mizner Park, as Sub-Culture Group announces the opening of a new Italian trattoria. The announcement is bittersweet as it comes with the news that Sub-Culture’s much-loved Irish pub, The Dubliner, will be closing this spring to make room for the new concept dubbed Shaker & Pie.
- UnidosUS has been awarded a $745,000 grant from State Farm. Their continued investment will fund programs that work to advance educational equity for Latino students and foster strong connections between parents and schools. The grant will fund the five UnidosUS education initiatives: CASA, Early Escalera, Avanzando Through College, Padres Comprometidos and speranza/Hope Fund. The programs are implemented in partnership with UnidosUS Affiliate Network, a national network of nearly 300 local community-based organizations that directly serve the Latino community. The grant will also support UnidosUS annual conference, one of the largest gatherings of Latinos and allies, all committed to social change and moving the country forward.
- The Junior League of Boca Raton has started a new leadership program for local at risk teens. The JLBR Junior Leadership Program (JLP) will kick off on March 3rd from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Lab at YMCA, 600 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Dozens of teens from Title 1 schools will attend the informational kick-off event and take part in interactive activities, including a scavenger hunt and raffle. Refreshments will be provided.
