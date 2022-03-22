Bijouxi Contemporary 2022 at the Boca Raton Museum of Art March 23 – March 26, 2022

By: Robert S Weinroth

The Boca Raton Museum of Art presents Bijoux! Contemporary 2022, Palm Beach County’s favorite international exhibition, sale, and fundraiser devoted exclusively to artist-made jewelry, featuring guest artist Iris Apfel.

The exhibition will be installed in the Museum’s Grand Hall and open to the public March 23 ‒ 26, 2022 from 11AM to 5PM.

Jewelry has been worn for thousands of years to ornate, protect, and distinguish men and women all around the world. Its meanings and symbols are as diverse as human culture itself.

According to Donna Schneier, founder of Bijoux!, “If there is a secret to the event’s success, it is our great eye for selecting artists that come from an array of cultures.” With artists from the United States, Israel, Brazil, Argentina, France, and other countries, Bijoux! offers the public a chance to see these one-of-a-kind works of wearable art from all around the globe, but also to purchase the pieces from the artists themselves, providing a rare opportunity to meet them and learn more about their creative process.

Twenty-two artists will present a selection of different materials and techniques, from pieces inspired by ancient cultures and blacksmithing to artworks that explore the intersection between botanical and industrial design. In addition, the iconic Iris Apfel, once called by the Metropolitan Museum of Art “one of the most vivacious personalities in the worlds of fashion, textiles, and interior design,” will present a selection of her extensive collection for visitors to view and purchase.

At the Friends Breakfast Preview (Museum Members: $25, Non-Members: $45) on Wednesday, March 23, guest curator Jennifer Scanlan will provide an introduction to the artists, and guests will have the opportunity to view and purchase jewelry before Bijoux! opens to the public. The Thursday, March 24 conversation with distinguished collector and designer Apfel is sold out.

“We are proud to host, for the first time in Boca Raton, Bijoux! ─ a celebration of jewelry as an art form. This five-day exhibition and sale provides a rare opportunity to meet and acquire works of art directly from its creators. Proceeds benefit the artists and support the Museum’s educational programs,” says Irvin Lippman, Executive Director.

“ALINA Residences is pleased to continue its partnership with the Museum as a sponsor of Bijoux! Contemporary 2022 and host the Artists’ Welcome Reception at our world-class residential destination in the heart of Boca Raton,” said Noam Ziv, CEO of El-Ad National. “This international jewelry event demonstrates the growing energy and excitement of Boca Raton’s emerging downtown scene, brimming with world-class culture, dining, and shopping that we are proud to be a part of.”

Bijoux! admission prices and visitor information available at bocamuseum.org/

Media Contact: Austin Modine, [email protected], 561.392.2500 x.207