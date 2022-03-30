ALINA Boca Raton Phase Two Groundbreaking

Jay Phillip Parker, Candace Jorritsma, Bob Moss, Noam Ziv, Jorge Garcia, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, Andrea Levine O’Rourke, Yvette Drucker, Monica Mayotte, Andy Thomson, Caprice Weber

El-Ad National Properties Celebrates March 29 Phase Two Groundbreaking Ceremony for ALINA Residences Boca Raton Marking Final Phase of World-Class Residential Destination



Boca Raton, FL ― On Tuesday, March 29, El-Ad National Properties, an Elad Group company, celebrated the phase two groundbreaking of ALINA Residences, a world-class residential destination in the heart of Boca Raton. Phase two includes two nine-story residential buildings (ALINA 210 and ALINA 220) and will complete the entire project.

In attendance were El-Ad National CEO Noam Ziv, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, Boca Raton Deputy Mayor Andrea Levine O’Rourke, Boca Raton CRA Chair Monica Mayotte, Boca Raton Council Member Yvette Drucker, Boca Raton CRA Vice Chair Andy Thomson, Douglas Elliman Florida CEO Jay Phillip Parker, Moss Construction Chairman and Founder Bob Moss and other local dignitaries.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Ziv announced that phase two of ALINA Residences is already 40% sold. Phase two construction is slated to be completed by Q3 2024. Phase one construction was completed in March 2021.

“Following the success of ALINA Residences’ phase one, it is extremely exciting to break ground on phase two with it already being 40% sold.” said Ziv. “We believe this early sales activity is a reflection of the marketplace recognizing ALINA as a truly unique residential destination. We continue to be proud to be a part of Boca Raton’s emerging downtown scene.”

The centerpiece of ALINA Residences, ALINA 210 will stand nine stories tall and feature 30 exquisite corner residences. With a maximum of four residences per floor, ALINA 210 will offer residences with three to four bedrooms with den floor plans. Ranging in size from approximately 3,300 to 5,400 square feet, the ALINA 210 residences’ pricing starts at $3.5 million. ALINA 210’s suite of thoughtfully curated amenities will be exclusive to the 30 residences.

With 152 residences, ALINA 220 will be the most similar building to phase one (ALINA 200) with a great emphasis on European-designed kitchens, rain showered bathrooms, and elegant organic craftsmanship throughout. The residential building will include a wide array of one- to four-bedroom with den floor plans, ranging in sizes from 1,400–5,400 square feet and pricing from $1.7 million to over $8 million.

Phase two will add an extra two acres of private outdoor amenity space to ALINA. All ALINA residents enjoy spectacular amenities such as his and hers spa facilities with dry saunas, steam rooms, treatment rooms and relaxation rooms; state-of-the-art fitness centers, multiple rooftop swimming pools with private cabanas, fire pits, dedicated yoga areas, highly appointed club rooms, two dog parks and more.

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive sales team for ALINA Residences.

ALINA Residences, located at 200 Southeast Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, FL 33432, is tucked between the manicured green fairways of The Boca Raton and Southeast Mizner Boulevard. It offers premier access to nearby shopping, dining, and cultural destinations.

With more than three decades of high-end development experience in New York City, Los Angeles and Toronto, and after nearly 20 years in the Florida market, Elad Group brought its development capabilities to the South Florida market a few years ago through El-Ad National Properties. By expeditiously seizing opportunities, El-Ad National Properties has earned a sterling reputation as an agile, entrepreneurial company with high expectations and solid values, a philosophy shared by all employees. El-Ad National Properties is leaving its footprint on South Florida with ALINA Residences Boca Raton as its first new development from the ground up project.

About ALINA Residences Boca Raton

Developed by El-Ad National Properties, ALINA Residences Boca Raton is a world-class residentialdestination featuring resort-inspired amenities with a focus on wellness and accented by indoor andoutdoor art installations. Designed by architects Garcia Stromberg/GS4 Studios and brought to life byMoss Construction, ALINA Residences phase one (ALINA 200) was completed in March 2021 as a nine-story, 121-residence building. El-Ad National will be breaking down ground early 2022 on the second and final phase, which is comprised of two new residential buildings (ALINA 210 and ALINA 220). Withsales led by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, residences in the three towers will range from oneto four bedrooms and span from 1,400 to over 5,400 square feet, with many featuring dens and private terraces that overlook the iconic The Boca Raton golf course. Residences are priced from $1.7 million to over $8 million. Once ALINA 210 and ALINA 220 are completed in Q3 2024, the fullluxury property will feature a total of 303 units and residents can explore a myriad of shared spaces andamenities across the expansive campus, including over three acres of private outdoor amenity space,two private rooftop pools, outdoor dining and entertainment areas, lavish green spaces, outdoor yogaspaces, two dog parks, top-of-the-line fitness centers, generously sized club rooms, and His and HersSpas with dry saunas, steam rooms, treatment rooms and indoor and outdoor relaxation rooms. For more information, please visit www.alinabocaraton.com.



About El-Ad National Properties

Boca Raton based El-Ad National Properties is an Elad Group company, which is a highly regarded development team known for best-in-class projects in the most sought-after neighborhoods in New York and nationwide. Known and recognized worldwide for the history-making, restoration and conversion of the famed Plaza Hotel, Elad Group is continuously making strides in real estate and receiving public acclaim for many of its properties. Elad’s New York portfolio of iconic buildings includes One West End, the first and tallest condominium project to come to market in Christian de Portzamparc’s masterfully-designed Riverside Center, 22 Central Park South, an exquisite collection of full-floor luxury condominium residences overlooking Manhattan’s famed Central Park, 250 West Street, a 1906 warehouse turned luxury condominium in the heart of TriBeCa, and 108 Leonard, a 19th century McKim, Meade & White Italian Renaissance Revival landmark conversion in TriBeCa. Elad Group is committed to developing architecturally significant buildings and partnering with renowned architects and design professionals to create premier new developments. For more information, visit eladnational.com.



About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM)

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Realty, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York City, Long Island, Westchester, New Jersey, Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Texas. The company’s new development hybrid platform matches highly experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals who provide unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. The firm is heralded for its achievements in record breaking sales throughout each of its regions. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. Through a strategic global alliance with Knight Frank Residential, the world’s largest privately-owned property consultancy, the company markets properties to audiences in 51 countries, representing an over $87 billion global new development portfolio. https://www.elliman.com/marketing

About Moss

Moss (www.mosscm.com) is a national privately held construction firm providing innovative solutions resulting in award-winning projects. With regional offices across the United States, Moss focuses on construction management at-risk, design-build and public-private partnerships. The company’s diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, primary and higher education, justice and solar energy. Moss is ranked by Engineering News-Record as one of the nation’s top 75 general contractors. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement and employee development. Its employees consistently rank Moss as one of the best places to work.