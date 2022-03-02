A Year of Essential Home Maintenance Projects

Boca Raton, FL – Caring for your home and everything in it will help you preserve its value. However, it can be overwhelming to tackle all your home maintenance projects in a short period of time. It’s much easier to maintain your home when you perform some upkeep each month. In a year’s time, you can tackle all the most crucial aspects of maintaining your house and everything in it. Use this guide to refer to all year long as you tackle your home’s most pressing home maintenance projects.

– January

Carpets, Couches, and Chairs

After the holidays, your carpeting and furniture upholstery can become seriously soiled. While you can hire professional cleaners to visit your home and clean these features, you can also tackle them yourself relatively inexpensively.

To clean your carpeting, you can rent a rug-cleaning machine from a home improvement center, or you can clean the carpet by hand using a solution of baking soda, water, carpet shampoo, and towels.

Toilets

Toilets are certainly a crucial aspect of your home’s plumbing system. Take time this month to ensure that each is working properly. Be sure that water isn’t running and there are no leaks. Toilet kits are inexpensive, so if you need to swap out old or worn parts, this is a good time to do that.

Kitchen

Set aside time this month to deep clean and organize your kitchen. Be sure to tackle such tasks as:

Clean refrigerator coils

Clean the garbage disposal

Reorganize the pantry (remove expired items)

Clean pipes beneath the sink

Clean the oven

Check the kitchen smoke alarm (and update the fire extinguisher)

Pack Away Holiday Decorations

Carefully clean and pack away your holiday decorations. Stow them in a clean, dry place in your home. Ideally, use rubber totes to safeguard your decorations from dust, moisture, and pests.

– February

Medicine Cabinet

Set aside time this month to carefully clean out your medicine cabinet. Remove expired medicines and repurchase must-have over-the-counter medications like fever reducers. Be sure to restock your first-aid kit.

Check Pipes and Gutters

It’s always a good idea to check your pipes. A leak can cause immense property damage and lead to an increase in your water bill. Also, with spring just around the corner, be sure that your gutters are free of debris and winter storms haven’t caused any damage. Your gutters need to function reliably to handle the snow and ice thaw.

Check your yearly budget

January can be a gloomy month to check your finances and draft a budget for the year, which is better to do in February after the hectic Christmas season has passed. Check the previous year’s bills and check where can you cut expenses or what needs to be requoted, such as home insurance, keep in mind you can check a home insurance calculator to determine how much insurance you need.

– March

Clean and Check Your Home’s Siding

Winter’s severe weather can cause substantial exterior damage to homes. At the outset of spring, be sure to check your home’s siding thoroughly, especially before the spring rains. Remove mud and dirt from the siding and check for holes and breakage. Repair your siding as soon as possible.

Roof

Your home’s roof is a significant investment. It makes fiscal sense to maintain its good condition. Each March, either inspect your roof or invite a professional to inspect it. Be sure to repair any problems that lead to leaks and water damage. Check for signs of pests, and be sure to remove them if found. Pests can also cause roof damage.

Caulk Windows and Doors

Caulk wears out over time. Check the caulk around your doors and windows. If the caulk is worn, replace it. Caulking helps keep warm air inside during winter and cool air during summer.

Clean and Repair Your Deck and Outdoor Paths

March is a great time to ensure your deck and pathways are in good repair. Check your deck for signs of water damage. Replace any broken or damaged wood. It’s also a good rule of thumb to reseal the deck’s wood. Next, be sure to repair cracks in your pathways. Cracks and chips in sidewalks can pose slip and fall risks.

– April

Declutter Closets

During the rainy days of April, set time aside to declutter your closets and reorganize them. This is also an excellent time to pack away winter clothing and replace it with your warm-weather wardrobe.

Clean the AC Condenser, Filters, and HVAC Maintenance

Get your air conditioning system prepared for the warm weather to come. Ideally, you should invite a skilled contractor to your home to perform an HVAC system tune-up. However, you may wish to change filters yourself.

Prepare Your Yard, Garden, and Landscape

Spring is the ideal time to plant seeds in your garden or orchard. Take care to plant when there is no longer a danger of frost in your region. Before planting, of course, take time to remove all debris such as fallen branches, twigs, and the last season’s leaves.

Pest Control

Pests can be a serious problem during the warm season. Spring is the ideal time to spray for pests that may be a problem in your area. Warm weather is prime time for pests such as ants, wasps, and mosquitoes.

– May

Repair Fencing

If you have fencing around your home, scrutinize it this month. If you have a wood fence, you may need to repaint and seal it. Keeping your fences in good repair is essential, especially if you have kids and pets.

Wash Windows

Set aside a weekend to wash your interior and exterior windows with the weather warming. If you have upper story windows to wash, you may wish to hire a professional so you can avoid getting up on ladders.

Ready Your Grill and Patio

With warm weather underway, ready your patio and grill for the season ahead. Air out patio cushions before putting them in place. Remove debris from your patio and power wash its surface. Scrub your outdoor furnishings, so they’re company-ready. Next, outfit your barbecue with all the supplies you’ll need to cook outdoors.

– June

Garage

Choose a cool weekend in June to clean out your garage and reorganize it. This is a great time to remove unused items and pull out your summer gardening tools. As you’re reorganizing your garage, be sure to check the garage door opener and lubricate it with some motor oil if needed.

Sprinklers / Irrigation System

If you own a sprinkler system, be sure to inspect each sprinkler head to ensure nothing is damaged. Test your system and make sure it’s functioning correctly. If not, replace broken items. You should also check that your outdoor faucets are working properly.

Exterior Painting

If your exterior home or features like shutters, railings, and window boxes need new paint, set aside some time early in the month when the weather is clear to tackle this project. You’ll want to perform this task before the weather becomes too humid.

– July

Water Conservation

If rain barrels are permitted in your municipality, consider adding one to your landscape so you can use conserved water to hydrate your plants and landscape.

Inspect Your Home Security System

Test your home security system to ensure that it’s working properly. Check each of its features, including the camera, alarm, and lights. Also, check all of your home’s door and window locks to ensure none are broken.

– August

Garden and Trees

Although August tends to be one of the hottest months, consider heading outdoors to inspect your landscape and lawn. You may need to provide your lawn with extra watering if the weather has been dry. Remove spent flower heads and prune shrubs and trees as needed.

Electrical Safety Check

Give your home a comprehensive electrical system inspection. Invite a certified electrician over to perform this work. If there are any problems, be sure to have them fixed right away.

Inspect for Moisture and Mold Problems

Mold is insidious and unhealthy. Even a tiny leak can lead to a significant mold problem. Inspect your home for signs of mold. Musty smells or discolored spots on walls can signify a mold problem. If you uncover mold, remove it or have professionals remove it and find out the source of the moisture problem so you can repair it.

– September

Heating System Inspection

Have your HVAC provider service your home’s heating system. In addition to a filter change and inspection, have your unit tuned up to ensure it’s ready to heat your home during the cold season ahead.

Clean and Inspect Your Fireplace

If your home has a fireplace, be sure to clean it this month and get it ready for use. Chop or purchase a supply of firewood so you’ll have plenty on hand when the weather gets cool. Don’t forget to have your chimney cleaned and inspected too.

Fire Safety

Check all of your home’s smoke alarms to ensure they work and replace their batteries. Additionally, check fire extinguishers too.

– October

Clean Gutters

Fall requires more gutter cleaning as leaves fall in great heaps. Leaves and twigs can clog your gutters, so be sure to remove them so that your gutters freely drain rainwater.

Winterize Outdoor Items

October is the best time to winterize your outdoor features like your sprinkler system. Pack up your patio or deck furniture and stow them for the winter. You should also remove or protect garden items like birdbaths to avoid damage during winter storms.

– November

Exhaust Ducts

Take time to inspect and repair your home’s exhaust ducts. Your home will be closed up for the winter, so you want to do what you can to protect your indoor air quality.

Insulate Pipes

Frozen pipes can lead to burst pipes, a homeowner’s nightmare. To guard against this occurrence, insulate your exposed pipes.

Clean and Store Your Lawn Mower

Now that grass is dormant, and snow is likely to fall at any time, it’s the right time to clean your lawnmower and store it for the winter.

– December

Attic and Basement

Clean and declutter your attic and basement this month. Since you may be removing holiday decorations, you’ll be able to clean these spaces more efficiently.

Bathroom Checkup

Before your holiday company comes over, inspect your bathrooms to ensure they’re functioning as they should be. Inspect ventilation and pipes. Remove mineral buildup from faucet aerators and check for any moisture damage.

Dust and Prepare for the Holidays

Give your home a thorough dusting before decorating for the holidays. Sharpen your knives, so they’re ready for the holiday feasts ahead. You may also want to pull out all your heavy quilts and comforters to get prepared for the cold weather and blizzards to come.

Use this guide to help you tackle household tasks and maintenance throughout the year. It can keep your home maintenance on track and help you keep your home looking and functioning at its best.

By Dirce Guerra