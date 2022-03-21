A Veterans Best Friend: A New Program

Lenny Polidor recently adopted Lena, a rescue puppy.

Polidor says his bond with Lena is a gift. The pairing is a part of a new student veteran program at Florida Atlantic University to address PTSD.

“You don’t know you have it, until somebody tells you,” Polidor said to WPBF. “Sometimes you just don’t know what you’re dealing with, until somebody points it out to you.”

Polidor is participating in a new program, the FAU Veteran Canine Rescue Mission who are partnering with the Humane Society of Broward County and Happy With Dogs.

The FAU Veteran Canine Rescue Mission program matches FAU student veterans and alumni veterans with dogs from the Humane Society of Broward County that are trained by Happy With Dogs for service, emotional support or companionship.

The program is also to research the human-canine bond, which will serve more than 1,300 military and veteran students currently at FAU.

The program is sure to change the lives of veterans at FAU, and hopefully, across other parts of Florida.