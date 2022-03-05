5 Must-Have Items for Your Spring Camping Trip

(StatePoint) The spring camping season is here and it’s time to get ready.

These five must-have items are not only compact, they’ll ensure you have fun and make the most of your trip:

Rest and relaxation: After a day of vigorous activity, you deserve to put your feet up. And there is no better way to relax than with a hammock. Hammocks that come with their own stand offer super easy set-up, instantaneously turning your campgrounds into a home away from home. Tech support: Whether your day-time excursions include fishing, hiking or rappelling, wearable tech can support your adventures. The ProTrek PRT-B50 Series of watches feature a compass, an altitude/barometer and temperature measurements so you can stay oriented and safe. For those tracking their fitness goals, calories burned and step count offer valuable metrics that are recorded by the ProTrek Connected app. The app also offers a lineup of useful tools for the outdoors, including a Trekking Log that plots altitude points along the trail, and a Location Indicator, to help you track your route from pinned locations. Delicious snacks: For a delicious evening snack, don’t forget supplies for S’mores. To simplify your packing, get a kit that comes with all the ingredients and tools you need for gooey goodness, including roasting sticks. All you need to provide is the campfire. Music makers: Speaking of campfires, the best nights under the stars are those accompanied by music. To shake things up a bit, bring along a portable keyboard, like the Casiotone CT-S200. This ultra-compact model is powered by six AA batteries and features a built-in carrying handle and speakers, so you make music wherever and whenever you want. Weighing less than 8 pounds and small enough to fit into a slightly oversized backpack, it’s the perfect instrument for on-the-go adventures. Streamlined entry: National Park Pass: Frequent campers should not leave home without a National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass. Covering entrance, standard amenity fees and day use fees for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle, it’s a cost-effective way to enjoy over 2,000 national parks and wildlife refuges nationwide.

As you ease into the camping season, gear up with supplies that make every adventure amazing.