10 Year Celebration for the Second Largest Impact 100 Chapter in the World

Impact 100 Palm Beach County celebrates 10 years of philanthropy

Boca Raton, FL – Impact 100 Palm Beach County (PBC) celebrated over 10 years of philanthropy in Palm Beach County last week at Neiman Marcus in Boca Raton. The evening of celebration was full of nostalgia as members and guests reminisced on the last decade of community giving and impact.

Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and acrobatic dancers as they mingled before listening to previous grant winners speak about the impact that Impact 100 PBC had and continues to have on their organizations. Speakers included Jason Hagansick, YMCA 2016 Grant Recipient; Julie Peyton, Women of Tomorrow 2013 Grant Recipient and Charles Bender, Place of Hope 2018 Grant Recipient.

“Impact 100 PBC has become the second largest chapter in the world out of 63 chapters all thanks to the dynamic, philanthropic women of Palm Beach County who continuously support our mission,” said Holly Schuttler, president of the women-only, volunteer-based philanthropic organization. “Within the past decade we have grown so much in numbers and in heart; I am very proud of the work we’ve accomplished.”

Since its inception, Impact 100 PBC has awarded more than $4.5 million in grants to 41 local nonprofits. For the 2021 grant year, the organization had 652 members and granted $652,000 to local nonprofits between Lake Worth Rd South and the Broward County line.

Impact 100 PBC was founded in 2011 by three women: Lisa Mulhall, Tandy Robinson and Cindy Krebsbach. These three women formed a Board and made the first $100,000 grant from Impact 100 PBC in April 2012 with 143 members. The global philanthropy has now collectively given more than $100 million to nonprofits across the world.

“When Tandy, Lisa and I started the Palm Beach County chapter of Impact 100, we had high hopes and with our ambitions we knew that this organization would be influential; we didn’t know it would grow to almost 700 members in only 10 years!” said Cindy Krebsbach, Impact 100 PBC founder. “Our goal was for this chapter to leave an impact on our community that lasts long after we are all gone, and we have successfully done that by awarding $4.5 million to nonprofits in southern Palm Beach County over the last decade.”

Impact 100 PBC, a women’s 501c3 nonprofit organization, is comprised of a growing number of women who donate $1,000 annually, pool all funds and vote to award multiple $100,000 grants to nonprofits serving southern Palm Beach County in five focus areas: Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation; Education; Environment and Animal Welfare; Family; and Health and Wellness.

Save the date for the Impact 100 PBC’s Grand Awards Ceremony on April 19, 2022, at Lynn University in Boca Raton. For more information about Impact 100 Palm Beach County or to join this chapter, please visit www.impact100pbc.org or call 561-336-4623.

Kathy-Adkins-Jason-Hagensick-Holly-Schuttler-Kelly-Fleming Lesley Hacket, Debbie Anderson, Susan Diener Kelly Flemming, Holly Schuttler, Kathy Adkins Lisa Mulhall, Tandy Robinson, Cindy Krebsbach Susan Duane, Patty Jones, Noreen Payne Lauren Silver, JoAnn Procacci, Julie Gulick Beth Weiss, Kirstin Jovanovsk Sarah Doyle, Kimberly Trumbley-Burmeister, Fran Nachlas Monica-Ballerano-Helen-Ballerano-Laurie-Applewhite-Lisa-Bariso Mary Donnell, Kelly Fleming, Judy Gursahaney Allison Davis, Holly Schuttler, Kelly Fleming, Laura Bull Mary Jo Ridenour, Camille Pelaez Kathy Adkins, Charles Bender, Holly Schuttler, Kelly Fleming

Photo: LuAnn Warner-Prokos