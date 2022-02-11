Who Has the Most WSOP Gold Bracelets After the 2021 WSOP?

META: We break down all the multiple winners of the 2021 World Series of Poker.

Another World Series of Poker is over, and we are looking back over the series. Who were the players that really came out on top? In terms of bracelets, who can say they’ve done the most. We break down all the winners who went home with multiple bracelets at the WSOP 2021 and who has the most bracelets overall.

Kevin Gerhart

Kevin Gerhart is a rising star on a hot streak. His four bracelets have been won in only three years. After winning in WSOP 2018, he went home to grab another in the WSOP Online, and now is back to grab two more.

He takes home the $10,000 HORSE Championship bracelet and the $1,500 Pot Limit Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better, and only about half a million dollars in his pocket.

Michael Addamo

Michael Addamo has gained his place on this list by adding to his collection of bracelets with some of the highest-profile and highest-stakes events in the whole WSOP series.

In between winning four Super MILLION$ titles on GGPoker, Addamo won his first bracelet in 2018 in the $2,620 Marathon No Limit Hold’em Event, in which he beat 1,637 players to get. Once he had that out of his system, he headed to the WSOP Europe to gain his second bracelet at the €25,500 Super High Roller.

This year the Aussie went home with bracelets from the $50K High Roller and $100k High Roller, taking home over $3 million in combined cashes!

Anthony Zinno

Three-time World Poker title winner, Anthony Zinno might well see winning bracelets as child’s play, and he’s got the results to back it up. He comes out of this year’s WSOP with his fourth bracelet, having already won in 2015 and 2019.

Now Zinno can say he’s had four of the best days of his life, having won in the 2021 WSOP $10,000 Seven Card Stud Championship and the $1,500 HORSE table.

Josh Arieh

This year’s World Series of Poker Player of the Year didn’t get there without merit. He managed to cinch his fourth total bracelet at the 2021 series by navigating the $1,500 Pot Limit Omaha and the $10,000 Pot Limit Omaha and coming out on top.

The veteran player already had two bracelets stashed away from wins in 1999 and 2005 and was happy to regain his place at the top.

“My whole life and my career, whatever I do, I build momentum, so when I’m going good, I’m really good. When I’m going bad, I go really bad,” Arieh said, and added that he was looking forward to telling his daughters because they would be really proud.

Phil Hellmuth

But as for who has the most overall? Well, that honour stays with poker fan favourite, Phil “Poker Brat” Hellmuth.

Hellmuth has a massive collection of 16 bracelets total, the latest of which he won at this year’s 2021 WSOP – and it doesn’t seem like he’s about to stop anytime soon.

“It feels amazing. You know? I mean, especially this year when I’ve been fighting so hard,” he told PokerNews.com. “It’s an incredible run I’m on, but none of it means anything unless you get this. This is what I’m playing for,” he added, presenting his newly won bracelet to the camera. “I feel like I could absolutely win one or two more bracelets. There is no doubt in my mind.”

That is a collector’s personality right there. Enough will never be enough. The only person close to passing Hellmuth in his number of bracelets at the moment is Doyle Brunson, who currently holds 10, but that is a good distance away. The rest have no hope.