Today: 50 Pizzas Donated to Boca Helping Hands for National Pizza Day

Boca Raton, FL -How Ya Dough’N (https://www.howyadoughn.com), located at 4251 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, has just donated 50 pizzas to Boca Helping Hands in celebration of National Pizza Day, which is February 9. As Boca Helping Hands clients drove through the food pickup line today, 25 were handed fresh pizzas as a special treat and tomorrow 25 more clients will receive fresh pizzas.

How Ya Dough’n was born in the owner’s Boca Raton backyard in 2020. During the pandemic, the family started sharing their love for pizza making with their neighbors and friends, then began taking orders over Instagram and a family business was born.