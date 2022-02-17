The YMCA of South Palm Beach County Hosts 20th Annual Inspiration Breakfast with Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton as Keynote Speaker

A milestone year honoring their commitment to promoting youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, the YMCA of South Palm Beach County is hosting their 20th annual Inspiration Breakfast on Wednesday, March 2 at 7:30 a.m. outdoors at their Peter Blum Family YMCA (6631 Palmetto Cir S). The breakfast is the Y’s largest event raising funds for their Financial Assistance and Youth Development programs. This year’s Breakfast will feature Bill Walton, Legendary Basketball Hall of Famer and Emmy award-winning Broadcaster.

Bill Walton ESPN NBA Basketball analyst – 2002 Credit: Rich Arden/ESPN 2002

“With the constant goal to strengthen our community by providing vital resources and programs to those in need, the Y is incredibly thankful to our neighbors for continuing to support our cause each and every year,” said Jason Hagensick, President and CEO of the YMCA of South Palm Beach County. “Celebrating our 20th Inspiration Breakfast, we’re honored to have Bill Walton deliver his message of inspiration and encouragement.”

One of sports most recognizable and beloved figures, Bill Walton began his Basketball career as a star athlete at UCLA and then played for two NBA Championship teams – the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics. His rise to success came with many challenges such as a lifelong stuttering affliction until he was 28 and a foot disorder that led to 39 surgeries – sidelining him for over half his NBA career. Armed with grit and a positive outlook, Bill will share with Y attendees how he overcame these challenges and what lead him to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame and named to the “50 Greatest NBA Players of All-Time” list. Following his life on the court, Bill followed his next dream of becoming a sports broadcaster which included reporting on the 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney Summer Olympic Games and working for ABC, ESPN, FOX, MSNBC, Turner Sports, KCAL, NESA and the NBA – winning him an Emmy for Best Live Sports Television Broadcast in 2001. Currently, Bill is active with many nonprofits and for his efforts, he received the NBA Retired Players Association Humanitarian Award in 2002.

The Inspiration Breakfast event gathers business and community leaders in support of the YMCA of South Palm Beach County. Past keynote speakers include: Desmond Howard, Joe Theismann, Dara Torres, Mark Richt, Jason Taylor, Alonzo Mourning, Jim Kelly and Shannon Miller.

The YMCA Inspiration Breakfast is offering a selection of sponsorship opportunities and Community Partner tables that are available starting at $2,500 up to $20,000, some of which include VIP sponsor tickets to attend the VIP Preview Party Reception held at the Avron B. Fogelman Sports Museum at the Schmidt Family Complex for Academic and Athletic Excellence at FAU on February 10, 2022.

To attend this year’s Inspiration Breakfast or to purchase a Community Partner Table, please call Karly Parsons at 561-237-0944 or visit https://www.ymcaspbc.org/inspirationbreakfast. The Y will be facilitating this event outdoors following the recommended CDC guidelines.