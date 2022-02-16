Teachers Recognized for Going Above and Beyond

Boca Raton, FL – Palm Beach County’s public-school teachers and staff members are being recognized for their exemplary service during extraordinary times through Roots and Wings’ Above and Beyond awards program. Now presenting awards at 18 schools in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, and Delray Beach, Roots and Wings has provided its award bags and certificates to over 1200 school employees since 2016. Ted Hoskinson, Roots and Wings’ Founder, and Michael Coleman, Executive Director will present awards to six faculty members and a non-teaching staff member at Orchard View Elementary School, 4050 Old Germantown Road, Delray Beach, FL on Friday, March 4, 9:00 a.m.

Hacker Dermatology sponsors Roots and Wings’s Above and Beyond Awards at Orchard View Elementary School.

Twice a year, teachers at participating schools nominate their peers based on different criteria. Principals and administrators oversee the nominations and designate the faculty and staff members to be honored. The award includes a canvas “Dedicated Educator” tote bag containing $100 in cash for the purchase of classroom supplies and personal needs, a framed Above and Beyond Award certificate, nearly $1,300 worth of gift cards, as well as gift certificates and food items donated by area restaurants and service providers.

“This helps ensure that the teachers are not put in the position of using their own funds when kids come to school without essential learning materials such as pens, pencils, erasers, paper and snacks,” Hoskinson said in a statement. “Some kids are left out of classroom birthday celebrations unless treats are provided by the teacher.” he said.

Expressing support for the program, Jamie Wyatt, Instructional Superintendent, South Elementary 1, School District of Palm Beach County says, “Roots and Wings has been an incredible educational partner to our schools. The Above and Beyond Program has made an indelible impact, creating a sense of pride and accomplishment for our teachers and staff.”

Visit https://rootsandwingsinc.org/above-and-beyond-awards/ for more information. ###

Reporters, videographers, and photographers are also welcome at these locations on the upcoming schedule of Roots and Wings’ Above and Beyond award presentations:

Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 am, Freedom Shores Elementary, 3400 Hypoluxo Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Wednesday, February 16, 10:00 am, Carver Middle School, 101 Barwick Rd, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Thursday, February 17, 9:00 am, Plumosa School of the Arts, 2501 Seacrest Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33444 Friday, February 18, 8:30 am, Boca Raton Elementary, 103 SW 1st Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33432

By Roots And Wings