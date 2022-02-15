Shaping Change opens a new ABA clinic in Boynton Beach,

Chamber Member Update

Boynton Beach – Shaping Change, LLC, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis(ABA), is proud to announce the official opening of its brand new clinic in Boynton Beach, FL. Shaping Change was founded in early 2012, with its headquarters located in Weston, FL. They are excited to be expanding their services to the Palm Beach County community.



Shaping Change has a team of mental and behavioral health professionals passionate about helping individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder(ADHD), and other behavioral challenges. Through ABA, patients are taught more functional way to meet their behavioral, sensory, independence, and self-care needs. The main goal of ShapingChange is to provide high-quality, compassionate care, individualized to each patient.



Shaping Change is accepting new patients and offering complimentary consultations to help individuals and families get the process started. They accept most major insurances. Contact them today to schedule a complimentary consultation and see if ABA is the right fit for you.



Looking to join the team? Shaping Change is hiring Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) and board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs). To apply or learn more, go to www.shaping-change.com or call 561-SHAPING (742-7464) to speak to a representative today.



The new clinic is located at 3200 S Congress Ave, Suite 204, Boynton Beach, FL 33426.