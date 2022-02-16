Palm Beach State College announces Money-Back Guarantee Programs

Palm Beach State College is proud to announce its Money-Back Guarantee programs. Nursing, Dental Hygiene, Respiratory Care, Welding, Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers (HVAC), Electrician and Welding were presented as the inaugural Money-Back Guarantee programs by PBSC President Ava L. Parker at the February Board of Trustees meeting in Belle Glade. Students who enroll and complete any of the Money-Back Guarantee programs, who are not employed within six months after graduation, are now eligible to request a refund of their tuition. The Money-Back Guarantee program is a part of House Bill 1507 and the Reimagining Education and Career Help Act (R.E.A.C.H.), which was passed last legislative session.

“We proudly stand behind our commitment to our students and our business community to graduate students who are prepared and ready to go right to work after successfully completing their programs,” said Palm Beach State College President Ava L. Parker. “As the primary provider of health care workers and workforce training for adults in Palm Beach County, we believe that by stepping up and announcing the programs, we will increase enrollment because students know that they will get a job when they complete their program.”

Palm Beach State College contributes $1.1 billion in annual economic impact to Palm Beach County and offers 130 programs of study across its five campus locations in Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Lake Worth, Loxahatchee Groves, and Palm Beach Gardens. There are opportunities for meaningful employment and high wages in the careers available in the following Money-Back Guarantee programs:

Registered Nursing: With the state amid a nursing shortage, the industry currently expects approximately 1,596 jobs opening annually. Workers can expect a median salary of $67,117.

Dental Hygiene: Careers in dental hygiene are some of the fastest growing professions, with a median salary of $69,590.

Respiratory Care: Careers in respiratory therapy have grown since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers can expect a median salary of $56,453.

Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers (HVAC): Any resident of the sunshine state knows, this is a field that will always be in-demand. Workers can expect to earn a median salary of $43,718.

Electrician: With just shy of 1,000 jobs open annually, workers can expect a median salary of $45,865.

Welding: After completing a post-secondary adult vocational certificate program, workers can expect a median salary of $40,379.

“Ensuring the R.E.A.C.H. act and the Governor’s vision for quality education and workforce-ready skills is our highest priority,” said CareerSource CEO Julia Dattolo. “CareerSource Palm Beach County supports the College’s efforts and believes the mandatory delivery improvements will lead to a more robust economy. Additionally, we believe these career pathways will allow the College to attract and retain graduating talent within our county.”

“We appreciate the leadership of Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls and his vision for Florida’s great 28 public colleges,” said Palm Beach State College Board of Trustees Chair Wendy Sartory Link. “Thanks to his commitment to passing House Bill 1507 last year, the College has been able to create greater opportunities for employment growth through the enhancement of job skills and credential offerings in a variety of high-demand skilled trades. This positions us perfectly to continue our charge to the community by seeking additional funding that will allow us to further expand our offerings and technology in the workforce areas with the greatest demand.”

“We look forward to continue working closely with Governor Ron DeSantis, Senate President Wilton Simpson, House Speaker Chris Sprowls and members of the Florida Legislature throughout the remainder of this session to ensure Palm Beach State College remains a leader in education and in meeting the needs of our students and the workforce we strive to strengthen,” Parker said.