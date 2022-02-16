Published On: Wed, Feb 16th, 2022

Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Assistance Available to Palm Beach County Residents

Palm Beach County Mayor Robert S Weinroth has announced that PBC’s Department of Housing and Economic Development are making available of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation assistance funds for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. 

Funding will assist income eligible homeowners, residing in the unincorporated area of Palm Beach County, with substantial rehabilitation to correct code violations or items that will soon become a code violation.

Rehabilitation assistance will include hurricane related improvements.  Properties may be required to be located within, or adjacent to, a federally designated Qualified Census Tract (QCT).  

Applicant must provide a statement on how their household was financially impacted by COVID. PROPERTY’S ASSESSED VALUE CANNOT EXCEED $352,371.

ARPA Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program applications are currently available online by visiting the website at pbcgov.com/HED

Application portal will remain open until February 28, 2022 or until 90 applications have been submitted.  Applications will be processed on a first submitted, first qualified, first served basis, subject to funding availability.  Additional program information and required documents needed for application submittal are available on the website at pbcgov.com/HED.

All applicants are required to attend a Virtual Mandatory Orientation prior to application submittal.  Interested parties may register at survey.pbcgov.com/s3/HED-Owner-Occupied-Housing-Rehabilitation.  Applications will not be reviewed if proof of orientation attendance is not provided.

For additional information, please contact:

Palm Beach County Department of Housing and Economic Development (HED)

Mortgage and Housing Investments Division

Telephone: (561) 233-3600 Email: [email protected]

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

