Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Assistance Available to Palm Beach County Residents

Palm Beach County Mayor Robert S Weinroth has announced that PBC’s Department of Housing and Economic Development are making available of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation assistance funds for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

Funding will assist income eligible homeowners, residing in the unincorporated area of Palm Beach County, with substantial rehabilitation to correct code violations or items that will soon become a code violation.

Rehabilitation assistance will include hurricane related improvements. Properties may be required to be located within, or adjacent to, a federally designated Qualified Census Tract (QCT).

Applicant must provide a statement on how their household was financially impacted by COVID. PROPERTY’S ASSESSED VALUE CANNOT EXCEED $352,371.

ARPA Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program applications are currently available online by visiting the website at pbcgov.com/HED.

Application portal will remain open until February 28, 2022 or until 90 applications have been submitted. Applications will be processed on a first submitted, first qualified, first served basis, subject to funding availability. Additional program information and required documents needed for application submittal are available on the website at pbcgov.com/HED.

All applicants are required to attend a Virtual Mandatory Orientation prior to application submittal. Interested parties may register at survey.pbcgov.com/s3/HED-Owner-Occupied-Housing-Rehabilitation. Applications will not be reviewed if proof of orientation attendance is not provided.

For additional information, please contact:

Palm Beach County Department of Housing and Economic Development (HED)

Mortgage and Housing Investments Division

Telephone: (561) 233-3600 Email: [email protected]