Office Depot Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index

Boca Raton, Fla. – Office Depot, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100 stores, today announced that it received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This is the eleventh year in a row year that Office Depot has been recognized with top marks.

“We’re honored to receive a 100 percent score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index for the eleventh consecutive year,” said Zoë Maloney, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for The ODP Corporation. “Our associates play a vital role in serving our communities and our customers – and our diverse perspectives, ideas, and experiences are what drive our success.”

The 2022 CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility. Office Depot’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, senior vice president of programs, research and training for the Human Rights Campaign. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Office Depot for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

For more information on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index, or to view the full report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice.

